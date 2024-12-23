Mateus Mendonca fractures penis – surgery required

Former UFC fighter Mateus Mendonca fractured his penis while training jiu jitsu – if you didn’t just throw up in your mouth, you are not a man.

“I was training jiu-jitsu in Maranhão,” Mendonca said in an interview with AG Fight. “I was there spending holidays at my mother’s house. I went to train jiu-jitsu at my teacher’s academy, the day before returning to São Paulo. In the second roll, I went to roll with Bruno and he put his knee on my private parts, when he was trying to pass the guard. I felt an absurd pain and ran to the bathroom, it started to burn. But then the pain passed and I continued. When I was already here (in São Paulo), a month later, training normally, without pain, I started to notice some problems. I started to stir and there was a lump. Then I went to the hospital. When I got there, the doctor did an exam and immediately transferred me to another hospital to do this surgery,” said Mateus.

The 25-year-old fighter known as “Bocão” says that he will now wear a protective cup in all training.

“It’s good to be alert to everyone – all the guys who train jiu-jitsu, grappling, MMA, everything you have contact with: use a cup to avoid accidents. I, from today on, can be any training, I don’t train without a cup anymore (laughs). You have to prevent yourself. It doesn’t hurt, it prevents accidents, it avoids several things. I used to spar and I wasn’t used to wearing a cup, no training. Almost no one is used to training with a cup, they only use it when they are going to fight. I’m going to tell everyone now: use the cup in any situation. Because at any moment it can happen (an accident). This had never happened to me, it was the first time, and look what happened, I had to have surgery, I have to stay out for two months.”

Mateus Mendonca holds an 11-3 professional mixed martial arts record and went 0-3 in the UFC after securing a win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

