Tue. Dec 24th, 2024
Mateus Mendonca

Mateus Mendonca fractures penis – surgery required

By MyMMANews 1 day ago

Former UFC fighter Mateus Mendonca fractured his penis while training jiu jitsu – if you didn’t just throw up in your mouth, you are not a man.

“I was training jiu-jitsu in Maranhão,” Mendonca said in an interview with AG Fight. “I was there spending holidays at my mother’s house. I went to train jiu-jitsu at my teacher’s academy, the day before returning to São Paulo. In the second roll, I went to roll with Bruno and he put his knee on my private parts, when he was trying to pass the guard. I felt an absurd pain and ran to the bathroom, it started to burn. But then the pain passed and I continued. When I was already here (in São Paulo), a month later, training normally, without pain, I started to notice some problems. I started to stir and there was a lump. Then I went to the hospital. When I got there, the doctor did an exam and immediately transferred me to another hospital to do this surgery,” said Mateus.

The 25-year-old fighter known as “Bocão” says that he will now wear a protective cup in all training.

“It’s good to be alert to everyone – all the guys who train jiu-jitsu, grappling, MMA, everything you have contact with: use a cup to avoid accidents. I, from today on, can be any training, I don’t train without a cup anymore (laughs). You have to prevent yourself. It doesn’t hurt, it prevents accidents, it avoids several things. I used to spar and I wasn’t used to wearing a cup, no training. Almost no one is used to training with a cup, they only use it when they are going to fight. I’m going to tell everyone now: use the cup in any situation. Because at any moment it can happen (an accident). This had never happened to me, it was the first time, and look what happened, I had to have surgery, I have to stay out for two months.”

Mateus Mendonca holds an 11-3 professional mixed martial arts record and went 0-3 in the UFC after securing a win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

UFC history, biggest fight, jon jones, tom aspinall

Dana White says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall “will be the biggest fight in UFC history”

By MyMMANews 8 minutes ago
Kenny Mokhonoana

Kenny Mokhonoana – “Expect a Big Upset”

By Matt Bricker 2 days ago
Mariya Agapova

Mariya Agapova, former UFC fighter, now homeless

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Robelis Despaigne, Karate combat

Robelis Despaigne scores fastest knockout in Karate Combat history – 4 seconds

By MyMMANews 4 days ago
Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

Conor McGregor says he is preliminary talks to face Logan Paul in boxing

By MyMMANews 6 days ago
Joaquin Buckley, UFC Vegas 73

Matchmaker Monday: Who is next for Joaquin Buckley?

By Blaine Henry 1 week ago