Santa Cruz Shredder grinding its way to the top

A reliable grind can provide smoother smoking or vaping, so we set out to find the best grinder on the market, with the Santa Cruz Shredder coming out on top.

The Santa Cruz Aluminum 4-Piece Large Grinder has small, sharp teeth tear that through cannabis smoothly, without binding, making our final product that much better.

The unit has a patented tooth design, that will never dull and never release burrs or flakes of aluminum.

Aside from that, what really go me was that the top piece was so easy to grip and very smooth to turn. Most grinders rotate around and around until the user eventually finds the thread catch and then has to continue screwing on the component over and over until it’s secure. This causes additional wear and tear, the possibility of cross-threading, and a confusing number of turns.

The team at Santa Cruz invented a new approach using a “7-Catch Design” allowing the user to easily adjoin the parts with very little effort. It is designed with a superior textured grip; which provided absolutely no hand or wrist discomfort.

Another thing I really like about the Santa Cruz Shredder are its dimensions: At just 2-3/4″ x 2″, this shredder is easy to place in a pocket or bag for on-the-go travel. And it comes in six colors to include grey, black, blue, green, purple, and rasta.

I ended up getting the black shredder and I really like that the aluminum is scratch resistant, taking out the worry that if it is dropped it will be damaged.

While this grinder is a little more expensive than some of its competition, you can rest assured that you are getting a better-quality product than from when you buy something at the local flea market. After all, you get what you pay for.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.