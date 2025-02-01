Davis Oracio Jr. headlines Made Men Promotions event in West Virginia

Davis Oracio Jr. is back!!!

Made Men Promotions will make their return to Mountaineer Casino Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia on Saturday February 15, 2025, with an exciting night of championship professional and amateur MMA.

The scheduled 16 bout PPV card will feature the top rising stars in MMA.

CEO Angelo Magnone stated, “We are excited to return to Mountaineer Casino Resort on February 15th. Each time we set foot in this amazing venue it feels like home. Our team has been working around the clock to give the fans a night of combat sports that they will soon not forget. The warriors on this card are the future of our sport, you will see many of them at the next level soon”

The main event is a professional contest featuring former world kickboxing champion Davis Oracio Jr. squaring off against hometown legend Branko Busick. “Da Pitbull” Oracio, who has not fought since June 21, 2024, is making his return to the cage-fighting out of Team Beast Mode. Weirton native and Bellator veteran Busick, fighting out of Stout PGH is seeking to keep his winning streak alive after an impressive TKO victory in August 2024. This light heavyweight is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seat.

Made Men Promotions will crown a new champion as Bobby “We Have a Problem” Houston clashes with undefeated Tony “The Latin Assassin” Tortorici for the Light Heavyweight Title. Tortorici will look to become a Made Men Promotions two division champion as he first captured gold in October 2024 by winning the Middleweight Championship.

Full fight card here

