“Let Them Bang” – Julian Lane and Cameron VanCamp erupt at BKFC on DAZN 4 weigh-ins

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s BKFC on DAZN 4 fight card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“Let Me Bang” Julian Lane and Cameron VanCamp face off in the main event.

Weigh-in video below:

BKFC on DAZN 4 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Julian Lane, 166lb. vs Cameron VanCamp, 165.5lb.

Brennan Ward, 175.2 vs James Dennis, 173

Will Santiago, 174.5 vs Dakota Cochrane, 173

Rico Disciullo, 146 vs Quinton Foye, 144.5

Yorgan De Castro, 263 vs Bobby Brents, 263

Parker Porter, 264.5 vs Chase Gormley, 264

Tyler Randall, 126 vs Andrew Strode, 124.5

Sito Navarro, 135 vs Jack Grady, 136.5

Prelims

Jacob Kreitel,146 vs. Jared Lennon, 144.5

Spencer Meehan, 165 vs. Grady Wall, 166

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.