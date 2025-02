No, it was not a professional wrestling event, but Spanish YouTuber Jordi Wild’s Dogfight Wild Tournament promotion returned with a 10-man MMA Royal Rumble in the main event on Friday.

The January 31 event streamed live on YouTube and also featured a “No Rules” fight, a two vs. two bout, car fights, and a medieval knight fight.

Watch below:

