UFC Saudi Arabia results – Adesanya vs. Imamov

UFC officials held Saturday’s fight card from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Complete UFC Saudi Arabia results below.

The February 1 event begins at 9 am ET followed by the main card at noon ET on ESPN+.

In the main event, former longtime UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets Nassourdine Imamov.

Main Card (ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 9. a.m. ET)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

