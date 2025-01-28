Where does Israel Adesanya fit into 185?

Israel Adesanya picked apart Marvin Vettori on the feet to defend his middleweight champion at UFC 263 on Saturday, June 12. [Courtesy of @UFCNews via Twitter]

Israel Adesanya is in a hard spot.

“The Last Stylebender” is one of the best fighters the UFC’s middleweight division has ever seen. He’s put on fantastic performances and had some sleepers as well. But now, the City Kickboxing former-champion is sitting on the outside looking in, quite firmly at that.

While he is headlining UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend across from Nassourdine Imavov, the future is cloudy for Adesanya. He may never fight for a title again. Or he will.

Israel Adesanya and an aging resume

Israel Adesanya is now 35 years of age. That’s old for a fighter. In recent years he’s seen that age betray him. Since 2022 alone, the once undefeated middleweight has seen Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis defeat him.

Adesanya’s age is catching up with him. But it’s not his age that is the biggest threat for the Nigerian fighter. It’s the changing of the guard in the 185 pound division. Take one look at the rankings and you’ll understand.

The champion is Dricus Du Plessis who made his UFC debut in October 2020. By this time, Adesanya had already captured the title against Robert Whittaker and beat names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Kelvin Gastelum, and Anderson Silva. Now Du Plessis is at the top.

Notice the other names: Khamzat Chimaev, Caio Borralho, Shara Magomedov, and his opponent this weekend, Nassourdine Imavov. These are all names who weren’t around when Adesanya captured the throne. Gone are the Kelvin Gastelum’s, Yoel Romero’s and Paulo Costa’s from the top ten.

Other names he’s beat are starting to fall down the rankings as well: Robert Whittaker is fourth, Marvin Vettori is seventh, Jared Cannonier eighth, Paulo Costa 11th. The guard of 185 is changing. Adesanya is changing with it.

Being great requires remaining great

Throughout his rise, many saw Israel Adesanya as the biggest threat to Jon Jones at 205. That fight, as we know, never materialized. But looking to Jon Jones as a model, Adesanya is having to beat next generation’s fighters. Unfortunately, he’s come up short a couple times.

Dricus Du Plessis beat him. Jon Jones beat the up and coming Daniel Cormier as he was champion. Nassourdine Imavov is Dominick Reyes, a talented fighter that can challenge the guard.

Adesanya has already beaten the old guard: Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva. He beat his generation: Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Jared Cannonier, Alex Pereira. It’s the new guard that’s after him. Dricus Du Plessis already has a win. Imavov will try as well.

There are others that are chomping at the bit to get a shot to defeat “The Last Stylebender.” Shara Magomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

Adesanya can take the tough route. One that Glover Teixeira sought which saw an old man weather the storm and navigate the river to become champion at 40 years of age. Or he can take the popular route and make the good fights that are not as meaningful yet still fun: Alex Pereira trilogy at 205. Michael “Venom” Page. Michel Pereira.

It’s up to adesanya to figure out where he sits in the 185 pound division. Is his time as a king done, destined to simply entertain? Or will he awaken that lion within him to make one last run?

Blaine Henry