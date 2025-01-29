From the Cage to the Cards: MMA Fighters Who Can’t Stay Away from Poker

MMA is really about guts, tactics, and timing. For some fighters, the action never ends, they just exchange the cage for the poker table. But what happens when the fight is finished, and the gloves come off? The hurry, the stress, the head games… everything remains there, only with different rules.

Really, much more than you would suppose, MMA and poker have similar traits. Both are all about patience, reading your opponent, and having the guts to make a move at the right moment. For fighters who have spent their professional lives remaining stoic under strain, that same skill set seems to work magically at the poker table. Not only for the octagon are spotting weaknesses, wise choices, and staying one step ahead to be practiced.

If you’ve watched Georges St-Pierre fight, you know the guy is all about strategy. He doesn’t just throw punches—he calculates every move. And guess what? He’s taken that same mindset to poker. GSP has been seen at high-stakes games, sitting there with his trademark calm and focus. Whether it’s dodging punches or dodging bad hands, the guy knows how to stay cool and think ahead.

Conor McGregor at a poker table? Yeah, you better believe it. The guy’s got swagger for days, and he doesn’t just bring it to the octagon—he brings it to the felt too. He’s been spotted hitting the high-stakes tables in Vegas, playing with the same fearless attitude that made him a UFC superstar. Win or lose, you know McGregor is making it a show.

Not every fighter who loves poker comes from the UFC. Take Lex Veldhuis, for example. He started out as a kickboxer, but these days, he’s crushing it in the online poker scene. His sharp focus and quick thinking that once helped him in the ring are now helping him rack up serious winnings. Proof that the competitive fire doesn’t go away that it only seeks fresh fields.

There are several excellent online poker platforms for MMA fighters and followers hoping to get involved with the action. Even the most ambitious spirits can find plenty of cash games and tournaments on websites including Ton Poker, GGPoker, and PokerStars. Whether you’re simply wanting to have fun or advance your talents to the next level, there is always a chair available on the table.

Both poker players and fighters live for the challenge. It’s all about being sharp, playing boldly, and going for the victory, whether one is going toe-to-toe against an adversary or staring down a bluff. It is obvious that the battle never actually finishes; it simply shifts venues as more mixed martial arts fighters enter the poker scene.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.