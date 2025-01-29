Wed. Jan 29th, 2025
Zack Powell, Unified MMA 60

Unified 60 winner Zack Powell hoping to fight on rumored UFC Montreal event in May

By James Lynch 16 hours ago

Interview with Zack Powell below

Zack Powell (9-2) recaps his unanimous decision victory over Mohamed Ado (5-2) at Unified MMA 60 on Jan. 24. Zack also spoke about the bad blood going into the fight, his overall performance and how he’s hoping to sign with the UFC later this year.

“The way I see it, I’m going to stay ready for May for UFC Montreal to be ready, short notice. It’s a lot to just get a straight contract in fight, they do that anymore. They get guys through Contender Series.  If they’re saying Montreal, which was almost confirmed from what they were saying on Twitter. They were (Belal Muhammad) vs. (Shavkat Rakhmonov), they have a couple of 170-pound fights on the card. That’s perfect for me to stay ready. My management team already has me going through the medicals for it. If not, I’d like to time something for March and then I could time it for that event.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
