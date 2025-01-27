Edoardo Caiazza hopes 145-pound title win will lead to DWCS opportunity

Interview with Edoardo Caiazza below

Edoardo Caiazza (5-1) discusses his featherweight title fight against Frederik Strauss (6-2) at MMA Gala 23 on March 1. Edoardo also spoke about how this opportunity came together, cross training in preparation for the matchup and the implications of a victory.

“I’m not going to (look past) this title fight. If I win this one, maybe two or three more wins. I’d like to do Contender Series later this year.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports