Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans detained by ICE after invite to UFC 334

Dutch social media influencer and model Vera Dijkmans has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, sparking concern among her family, friends, and millions of followers.

The 29-year-old influencer was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday evening, November 11, shortly after landing in the United States. According to Dutch media reports, Dijkmans had traveled to the country after receiving an invitation from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to attend UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Her detention has raised questions about her immigration status and the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Dijkmans (@veradijkmans)

Missed Immigration Court Notice

According to statements made by her mother, Marianne, to RTL Nieuws, Dijkmans had been staying in the United States using a B-2 visitor visa while also pursuing an application for permanent residency, commonly known as a green card.

Her mother claims that Dijkmans had received a letter instructing her to appear before an immigration court in connection with her residency proceedings. However, she allegedly missed the notice while traveling.

It remains unclear whether the missed court appearance directly resulted in her detention. U.S. immigration authorities have not publicly provided an official explanation for the arrest.

Family Fears for Her Safety

Since Dijkmans was taken into custody, her family has reportedly struggled to communicate with her.

Her mother told RTL Nieuws that she attempted to visit her daughter at the detention facility but was turned away. She also expressed concerns about the conditions in which Dijkmans is being held.

According to her mother’s account, Dijkmans was not permitted to bring personal belongings into detention, including basic items such as a toothbrush.

Her family has also raised concerns about food, hygiene, and her personal safety while being held alongside other detainees.

In statements shared through social media, people close to Dijkmans have appealed for public support and called for her safe release.

Dutch Government Asked to Intervene

Dijkmans’ family has reportedly contacted the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Netherlands’ diplomatic representatives in the United States, seeking assistance.

The ministry has acknowledged awareness of the broader reporting but declined to discuss individual cases, citing privacy considerations.

Meanwhile, ICE has not publicly clarified the specific grounds for Dijkmans’ detention or confirmed the details of her immigration proceedings.

Who Is Vera Dijkmans?

Dijkmans is a Dutch influencer, model, and content creator who has built a substantial international following through Instagram and subscription-based content platforms.

With approximately 5.7 million Instagram followers, she has become a recognizable personality in the online entertainment and modeling industries.

Her detention has attracted considerable attention online, particularly among followers who have expressed concern about her well-being and uncertainty surrounding her immigration situation.

What Happens Next?

At this stage, Dijkmans’ immediate future in the United States remains uncertain.

Possible outcomes include continued immigration detention, transfer to another facility, temporary release while proceedings continue, or removal from the United States.

However, no final decision regarding her case has been publicly confirmed.

For now, her family is waiting for further information and hoping to establish direct contact with her.

The situation also highlights the uncertainty that can arise when immigration proceedings, court notices, and international travel intersect.

As questions continue to surround her detention, supporters are waiting for answers about where Vera Dijkmans is being held, why she was detained, and when she might be reunited with her family.

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