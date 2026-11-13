UFC 334 weigh-in results and video – Gane vs. Hokit

UFC 334 weigh-in results from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. In Saturday’s main event, UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line for the first time against rising star Josh Hokit.

In the co-main event slot, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defends her strap against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Watch the UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit Morning Weigh-in Show live on Friday at 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT!

Watch Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.

UFC 334 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ 9 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4)

Kayla Harrison (135.0) vs. Amanda Nunes (135.0)

Backup fighter: Joselyne Edwards (134.8)

Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)

Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)

Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2* missed weight)

Donte Johnson (189.0) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6) – 190-pound catchweight fight

Early Prelims (Paramount+ or UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Alatengheili (135.6) vs. Juan Diaz (136.4** missed weight)

Evan Elder (156.0) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)

*McKinney missed weight. His bout with Jim Miller proceeds as a catchweight with McKinney forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty

**Diaz missed weight. His bout with Alatengheili proceeds as a catchweight with Diaz forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty

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