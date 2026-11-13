Borralho to Win in Round 2: The UFC 334 Odds Boost Explained

Caio Borralho can win at Madison Square Garden in many ways. He could knock out Yousri Belgaroui in the opening round, submit him in the third or take every round on the judges’ cards. This time, however, Stake’s Round 2 boost focuses on one specific result. If he gets the finish in the second round, whether by knockout, TKO or submission, the boosted bet pays out.

That’s the bet behind Stake’s proposed UFC odds boost for their UFC 334 middleweight fight on November 14. The promotion is for Borralho to win in Round 2, with a higher payout offered for that exact result. Stake currently lists Borralho at 1.57 to win and Belgaroui at 2.32. Those live prices cover the outright winner, regardless of round or method.

What “Borralho to Win in Round 2” Means

You are backing Borralho to finish the fight during the second round. A knockout, technical knockout or submission in that round fits the usual winning condition.

Round 2 covers the second five minutes of fighting time, after the first five-minute round has ended. A finish two minutes into Round 2 happens seven minutes into the fighting time.

A Borralho knockout, TKO or submission in Round 2 wins the bet. It doesn’t matter whether he lands a punch that ends the fight, forces the referee to step in, or gets Belgaroui to tap. For these finishes, the winning fighter and the official round are what count.

A Borralho finish in Round 1 or Round 3 loses the bet, as does a Borralho decision victory. If Belgaroui wins, whether by a finish or on the scorecards, the Borralho Round 2 selection also loses.

Winning the second round on a judge’s scorecard does not count. Neither does hurting Belgaroui in Round 2 before finishing him in Round 3. The official result has to put the victory in the round named on your ticket.

The official round takes priority

An unusual stoppage can make round betting a bit more complicated. If a fighter cannot come out for the next round, Stake counts the finish in the round that just ended. So if Belgaroui completes Round 2 but cannot answer the bell for Round 3, Borralho is credited with a second round win under that rule.

A technical decision does not count as a Round 2 finish. If an accidental foul ends the fight and the judges’ scorecards determine the winner, Stake treats the result as a decision, so the Round 2 bet loses.

For UFC round betting, the official result determines settlement. The round and method recorded after the stoppage decide whether the ticket wins, subject to the promotion’s specific terms.

How to Claim the Boost

Once the promotion goes live, open Stake’s sportsbook and find UFC 334, then Borralho vs. Belgaroui odds. The intended route is to select the marked Borralho Round 2 boost, add it to the betslip, and enter your stake.

The marking is the detail to look for. A fight page can contain several markets with Borralho’s name: winner, method of victory, exact round, and combinations of method and round. Selecting his name in the main Winner market would place a different bet.

On the betslip, the selection should identify Borralho to win in Round 2 and show the promotional price. Review the stake and potential return before submitting it. After placement, the accepted bet record should confirm the selection, amount, and odds.

Adding a selection does not complete the bet

The offer says to add the marked selection to lock in the boost. Add the marked selection to your betslip, then confirm the bet at the boosted odds. The price is locked in once the bet is accepted. Do not treat an unsubmitted betslip as a guaranteed reservation. Stake’s general sportsbook rules allow prices to change and markets to be suspended or closed.

If the price changes before acceptance, review the new return. If the boost marking disappears, check whether the promotional selection is still available before placing anything.

What’s the Boost Worth

The Round 2 prices are not available yet, but assumed odds can show how the boost would affect a payout. Say the standard price for Borralho to win in Round 2 is 7.00 and Stake boosts it to 9.00. These are hypothetical figures, not published odds for the fight.

At 7.00, a winning $10 bet would return $70, including the original stake, for a $60 profit. At the boosted price of 9.00, the same $10 bet would return $90, giving you an $80 profit. That is an extra $20 for the same stake and the same result.

Borralho would still need to win in Round 2 for either bet to pay. The boost increases the potential return without changing the chance of that happening. Once the actual prices appear, comparing them at the same time will show exactly how much extra the promotion offers.

With decimal odds, multiply the stake by the odds to calculate the total return. For a $10 bet, the standard return will be $10 multiplied by the standard decimal price. The boosted return will be $10 multiplied by the boosted decimal price. The extra return is the difference between those two amounts.

This also gives a quick way to read the increase once both prices appear. Every additional 1.00 in decimal odds adds $10 to the winning return on a $10 stake. Every additional 0.10 adds $1.

The original $10 is included in the total return on a successful bet. If the ticket loses normally, the return is zero at either price. A bigger potential payout doesn’t reduce the amount lost on that ticket.

The moneyline cannot fill the gap

Borralho vs Belgaroui odds in the Winner market answer a different question: who wins the fight, regardless of round or method?

Stake displayed decimal winner prices of 1.59 for Borralho and 2.27 for Belgaroui. Those were the accessible Winner prices, not Round 2 prices, and they may move before the fight. They cannot be used to calculate this promotion’s payout.

A moneyline ticket on Borralho can win through a decision or a finish in any scheduled round. The boosted selection excludes most of those routes. That condition is why the exact round price can be much longer even when the same fighter is favored to win overall.

The Terms That Matter

The offer’s specific terms have not been confirmed, but there are several concrete questions the terms need to answer. They determine whether the advertised price applies to your bet and how much of your stake receives it.

Who can use it?

First, see if the offer is available in your location and on your account. General access to the sportsbook doesn’t confirm access to every promotion. Any account verification requirement, geographic restriction or limit on participating accounts should appear in the applicable conditions.

What’s the maximum bet at boosted odds?

A maximum promotional stake limits how much money can be accepted at the boosted price. A maximum payout limits the resulting return. They are different restrictions, and either could affect the amount shown in the betslip.

If the boost has a $10 maximum bet, you can wager up to $10 at the boosted odds. You cannot assume a $20 bet would receive the same boosted price on the full amount.

Also check whether the offer allows one qualifying bet or more than one.

When does the offer end?

The fight’s scheduled start and the promotion’s deadline need not be identical. An offer may close before the fighters walk out, and markets can be suspended.

Read the stated cutoff in the time zone displayed on your account. This card takes place on November 14 in New York, while some international listings will show November 15.

Does it have to be a single bet?

The intended selection is one bet on Borralho winning in Round 2. Whether it can be included in a multi, combined with another promotion, or placed using bonus funds is yet to be seen.

A UFC price boost doesn’t automatically carry the same conditions as a deposit bonus or a free bet.

What happens with an unusual result?

A canceled bout, changed opponent, no contest, or technical decision can be different from a normal win or loss.

Do not assume that every interruption produces a refund. Equally, do not label a void bet a losing bet. Stake’s help guidance describes a void as settlement at odds of 1.00, effectively returning the wagered amount. Whether that treatment applies depends on the particular result and rules.

Is Round 2 Finish Realistic?

Borralho has done it before, through both striking and grappling. He knocked out Paul Craig at UFC 301 at 2:10 of Round 2, and submitted Michał Oleksiejczuk with a rear-naked choke at 2:49 of Round 2. Those are his two second-round victories among nine career finishes.

That gives fans a reason to hope, but it doesn’t make Round 2 his routine finishing round. His last three fights, against Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov and Reinier de Ridder, all went to decision. Belgaroui has never been finished in professional MMA; all three of his defeats came on the scorecards.

Borralho would have to end that record and do it within one specified round. A first-round breakthrough would be impressive and still lose this bet. A late submission would have the same effect.

This explains the longer price. The winning bet is possible, but it asks for way more than a Borralho victory. His two previous Round 2 finishes are past results, not a prediction for the upcoming fight.

FAQ

Does Borralho Only Need to Win Round 2?

No. He must win the fight in Round 2. Taking the round on the scorecards, scoring a knockdown or securing a takedown does not settle the ticket as a winner. The fight itself has to end with the qualifying Borralho victory.

Does a Round 2 Submission Count?

Yes, a Borralho submission victory in the second round fits, alongside KO and TKO. Make sure the betslip names a general Round 2 win.

What If He Wins by Decision?

The Round 2 ticket loses. A unanimous or split decision in Borralho’s favor is still a decision victory, with no winning finish in the selected round. Backing him to win outright would be a separate market with different odds.

Are the UFC 334 Boosted Odds Confirmed?

The status remains pending validation with odds pending, and neither Round 2 price was publicly confirmed.

Is Adding the Bet Enough to Guarantee the Price?

Adding the marked selection is the way to access the promotion, but the ticket still needs to be accepted. Review the odds before submission and the accepted record afterward. An unplaced selection should not be treated as a completed wager.

Does the Boost Make Round 2 More Likely?

No. It increases the payout if the selection wins. It does not change Borralho’s finishing ability, Belgaroui’s durability or the five minutes available. Set a spending and time limit, and keep the stake within it regardless of the promoted return.

Where to Find the Confirmed Prices

For the standard Borralho Round 2 price and the marked promotional selection, visit the Borralho vs Belgaroui betting market at Stake. Once both are displayed, compare them using the same stake and read the offer’s conditions before placing the bet.

The result required stays the same: Borralho must win in Round 2. What remains to be confirmed is the extra return Stake will offer for getting that exact result right.

Keep the Bet Within Your Budget

A boosted price can make the potential payout more tempting, but Borralho still has to get the finish in Round 2. Decide how much you can afford to lose before placing the bet, and stick to that amount.

There’s no need to increase your stake because the odds are higher or to chase a loss with another wager. Set a time limit too, and take a break if betting starts affecting your enjoyment of the fights. Only bet where legal and if you meet the minimum age requirement.

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