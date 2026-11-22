If you’re looking for a portable grill that’s easy to put together, simple to clean, and doesn’t take up much space, the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill deserves a spot on your radar.

After spending time with this grill, I’ve been very pleased with what it offers. Sometimes, bigger isn’t necessarily better, especially when you’re looking for something convenient that you can take just about anywhere. That’s where the Hauler Grill really stands out.

And with a price tag of approximately $125, it’s also an affordable option for anyone who enjoys cooking outdoors without spending a small fortune.

Easy Setup Is a Big Plus

One of the first things I appreciated about the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill was how easy it was to put together.

There isn’t a complicated assembly process, and you don’t need to spend an afternoon digging through instructions and searching for tools. The grill is designed to fit together quickly without requiring tools, making setup relatively painless.

When you’re ready to cook, you can get everything assembled without much effort. When you’re finished, it comes apart just as easily.

That’s a big selling point for anyone who doesn’t want another complicated piece of outdoor equipment.

Compact, Portable and Convenient

The name “Hauler” is fitting because this grill is designed with portability in mind.

Measuring approximately 21 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches high when assembled, it has a relatively small footprint compared to traditional backyard grills.

It also packs down flat, making storage much easier. Whether you want to keep it in your garage, bring it along on a camping trip, take it tailgating, or simply use it in a smaller outdoor space, the Hauler offers plenty of flexibility.

At approximately 25 pounds without optional griddle accessories, it’s manageable to transport, too.

I particularly like that you’re not limited to using it in one location. It’s compact enough to bring along when you’re heading somewhere and want the convenience of having your own charcoal grill.

Cleanup Is Surprisingly Simple

Cleaning a grill isn’t exactly everyone’s favorite part of outdoor cooking, but the Hauler makes the process easier.

Its removable cooking grates make it convenient to take things apart after a cookout, and the included multipurpose tool helps with removing and cleaning the grates.

The stainless steel charcoal insert is another nice feature. According to Chiasson Smoke, it raises the charcoal closer to the cooking surface, helping provide more even heat while using less charcoal and making cleanup easier.

For me, the combination of straightforward assembly and easy cleanup makes this grill particularly appealing. It’s nice to enjoy a cookout without turning the preparation and cleanup into a major project.

One thing worth mentioning: the carbon steel construction does require some basic maintenance. Before its first use, the grill should be seasoned, and after cleaning, it should be dried thoroughly and given a light coat of oil to help protect the steel.

Don’t Let the Size Fool You

Although the Hauler is compact, it isn’t short on versatility.

The standard setup includes three removable cooking grates and is designed for charcoal cooking. You can use it for traditional grilling favorites such as burgers, steaks, chicken, brats and vegetables.

Chiasson Smoke also offers optional griddle accessories, including a 12-inch griddle and a full-length griddle. Those additions open the door to cooking breakfast, smash burgers, fajitas, grilled sandwiches and plenty more.

The company also offers an optional grill lid.

I like the idea of having a grill that can serve multiple purposes without requiring a massive amount of storage space.

Is the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill Worth Approximately $125?

In my opinion, absolutely.

At its listed price of $124.95, the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill offers a nice combination of convenience, portability and functionality without putting a major dent in your wallet.

You’re getting a grill that is easy to assemble, easy to take apart, relatively simple to clean and compact enough to travel with. Those are all things that matter when you’re looking for an outdoor cooking option that you can actually enjoy using.

Of course, this isn’t intended to replace a large backyard grill with multiple burners and a massive cooking surface. It’s designed for something different: convenience, portability and simplicity.

And it does those things well.

Final Verdict: A Grill Worth Considering

I’ve been very pleased with the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill.

What I appreciate most is that it doesn’t overcomplicate things. It’s easy to put together, doesn’t require much effort to take apart, is simple to clean, and doesn’t occupy a ton of space.

The ability to pack it down and take it along for the ride is another major advantage.

For approximately $125, it’s hard to complain about what you’re getting. Whether you’re looking for a compact grill for home, something to take camping, or a portable charcoal option for your next outdoor adventure, the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill is worth considering.

My takeaway? If you’re looking for an affordable, no-nonsense portable grill that gets the job done without taking up much space or breaking the bank, the Chiasson Smoke Hauler Grill is a solid choice.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.