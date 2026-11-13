Nong-O Hama Drops Rodtang Jitmuangnon To Advance To The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Semifinals

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) electrified Lumpinee Stadium with another spectacular evening at The Inner Circle 38, which streamed exclusively to members at live.onefc.com.

In a highly anticipated clash of Thai legends, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion and #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nong-O Hama secured a unanimous decision over former flyweight king and #2-ranked Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon to advance to the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The main event opened with a calculated first stanza. While Nong-O operated carefully from the outside with stiff jabs and body kicks, Rodtang applied steady pressure, backing his compatriot into the ropes to rip heavy combinations to the midsection, punctuated by a sharp step-in elbow.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second frame. Finding his timing, Nong-O connected with a sneaky elbow before uncorking a flawless left head kick that dropped “The Iron Man” to the canvas. Rodtang beat the count but knew he had to turn up the aggression.

🇹🇭 Nong-O Hama defeats 🇹🇭 Rodtang Jitmuangnon by Unanimous Decision after a 2nd-round head kick knockdown ✅ Through to the semi-finals to face the winner of 🇯🇵 Shimon Yoshinari vs 🇱🇧 Ramadan Ondash. 📍 The Inner Circle 38

🥊 Main event – ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarter-final #onechampionship — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) November 13, 2026

From there, Rodtang mounted a desperate, high-volume assault in the final three minutes. He pushed a blistering pace and lunged in with tomahawk elbows, but Nong-O maintained his composure, defending against the heavy fire to preserve his lead and secure the crucial victory on the scorecards.

During the ONE Friday Fights 178 broadcast, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Shimon Yoshinari put on a defensive masterclass. The Japanese standout defeated #5-ranked Ramadan “The Scorpion” Ondash via unanimous decision to punch his ticket to the Grand Prix semifinals.

The bout presented a classic clash of styles. Ondash relentlessly pressed forward, loading up on heavy punches in search of a knockout blow. However, Yoshinari utilized his superior length and impeccable footwork to keep the Lebanese striker at bay. Operating brilliantly on the outside, the former WBC Muay Thai Champion neutralized Ondash’s aggression with rangy kicks and well-timed knees up the middle.

Yoshinari continued his tactical dissection in the final stanza, chopping away at Ondash’s lead leg and snapping his head back with crisp counters as the Lebanese fighter rushed the pocket. Remaining calm under pressure, the Japanese fighter punctuated his performance with precise elbow strikes and slick evasive movement, cruising to a clear, one-sided decision on the judges’ scorecards.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Results

Nong-O Hama def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Shimon Yoshinari def. Ramadan Ondash via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

The Inner Circle 38 Results

PTT Apichart Farm def. Hamza Rachid via KO (right hand) at 2:37 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Lenny Blasi def. Adam Benwarwar via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset def. Petubon Sor Teanchai via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Banluelok Sitwatcharachai def. Mya Lone Chaw via KO (left hand) at 1:04 of round two (Muay Thai – atomweight)

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