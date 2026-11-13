Usman Nurmagomedov, others sentenced to six months in prison for attack on Merab Dvalishvili

Former PFL fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and members of his entourage have been sentenced to six months in prison for their ambush on UFC star Merab Dvalishvili earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili was conducting an interview for Real American Freestyle (RAF) on Wednesday at the host hotel, when he was approached by Nurmagomedov, who slapped him. A brawl between the two sides then ensued and both parties were arrested.

According to the “Abu Dhabi Judicial Department,” six members of Team Nurmagomedov were sentenced to six months in prison and fined $300,000 AED each, as well as being ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

محكمة أبوظبي تدين 10 متهمين في مشاجرة داخل فندق وتفرض عقوبات بالحبس 6 أشهر وغرامة 300 ألف درهم لكل متهم مع إبعادهم خارج الدولة Abu Dhabi court convicts 10 defendants in hotel brawl, sentencing them to 6 months in prison, a Dh300,000 fine and deportation https://t.co/ytwAuVlVD3 — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) November 13, 2026

Dvalishvili was fined $50,000 AED for “disturbing public security and assaulting others,” but did not receive a prison sentence. RAF CEO & co-founder Chad Bronstein confirmed Dvalishvili was released.

Official statement from RAF CEO & Co-Founder Chad Bronstein. https://t.co/TOh5SN9A9F — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 13, 2026

According to a report from MMA Junkie, the two people who filmed the brawl were sentenced to six months in prison, fined $300,000 AED each and ordered to be deported “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.” The court also confiscated their phones and ordered them to delete the footage.

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