Sat. Nov 14th, 2026
Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili

Usman Nurmagomedov, others sentenced to six months in prison for attack on Merab Dvalishvili

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Former PFL fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and members of his entourage have been sentenced to six months in prison for their ambush on UFC star Merab Dvalishvili earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili was conducting an interview for Real American Freestyle (RAF) on Wednesday at the host hotel, when he was approached by Nurmagomedov, who slapped him. A brawl between the two sides then ensued and both parties were arrested.

According to the “Abu Dhabi Judicial Department,” six members of Team Nurmagomedov were sentenced to six months in prison and fined $300,000 AED each, as well as being ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

Dvalishvili was fined $50,000 AED for “disturbing public security and assaulting others,” but did not receive a prison sentence. RAF CEO & co-founder Chad Bronstein confirmed Dvalishvili was released.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, the two people who filmed the brawl were sentenced to six months in prison, fined $300,000 AED each and ordered to be deported “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.” The court also confiscated their phones and ordered them to delete the footage.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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