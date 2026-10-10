Former Ring Card Girl Carla Jade Looks to Reclaim Momentum in Misfits Boxing Title Defense

Carla Jade has transformed her career in combat sports, moving from her former role as a ring card girl to becoming a championship-winning boxer with Misfits Boxing.

The 37-year-old London-based fighter is scheduled to defend her Misfits women’s lightweight championship against Icelandic social media personality Erika Night on Saturday, October 10, at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The matchup is part of the Misfits Boxing card headlined by reality television personality Joey Essex and comedian Daniel “Dapper Laughs” O’Reilly. The event is being broadcast on DAZN.

For Jade, the bout represents an opportunity to rebound from the first defeat of her boxing career and reestablish herself following a challenging matchup against former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez earlier this year.

Jade’s Rise in Misfits Boxing

Jade established herself in the crossover boxing scene by capturing the Misfits women’s lightweight championship against Nikki Hru in May 2024. She subsequently continued competing in the promotion, defending her position against a series of opponents with backgrounds in social media and combat sports.

In January 2025, Jade fought Melanie Shah in a championship bout that ended in a split-decision draw. She returned to competition later that year, earning a unanimous-decision victory over Daryn Harris in August before defeating former Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship title challenger Taylor Starling by split decision in December.

The victory over Starling was particularly significant, as it allowed Jade to retain her Misfits women’s lightweight championship against an opponent with experience in bare-knuckle boxing.

Those performances helped establish Jade as a regular presence in Misfits Boxing’s women’s division.

Heated Rivalry With Former UFC Fighter Pearl Gonzalez

Jade faced a major challenge on March 7, 2026, when she met Gonzalez in a Misfits championship contest.

Gonzalez entered the matchup with experience competing in the UFC and BKFC, giving the contest a different dynamic from some of Jade’s previous crossover boxing appearances.

The rivalry became personal during fight week. At a March 5 press conference, Jade criticized Gonzalez’s previous career moves, while Gonzalez responded with personal insults. During their subsequent faceoff, Jade slapped Gonzalez, prompting security to intervene. The incident generated additional attention ahead of their fight.

Inside the ring, Gonzalez won the five-round contest by unanimous decision on March 7, handing Jade her first recorded boxing defeat.

The loss was a setback for Jade, who had built momentum through her championship run. It also demonstrated the challenge of facing an opponent with experience across multiple combat sports disciplines.

From Ring Card Girl to Championship Boxer

Jade’s background as a former ring card girl provides a distinctive angle to her story. Rather than remaining on the presentation side of fight night, she has pursued the considerably more demanding role of competing herself.

That transition has placed Jade in the spotlight for her performances and rivalries, rather than simply her presence at combat sports events.

Her career also reflects the changing nature of crossover boxing, where personalities from entertainment, social media and other areas of the fight business have opportunities to build competitive careers.

While the entertainment component helps draw attention to these events, Jade’s championship history and experience against opponents such as Starling and Gonzalez provide a competitive foundation to her story.

Another Test Against Erika Night

Jade’s scheduled opponent, Erika Night, is an Icelandic social media personality making her Misfits Boxing debut. Night has developed an online following through platforms including Instagram and TikTok and is considerably younger than Jade, who is 37.

The women’s lightweight championship bout gives Jade an opportunity to put the Gonzalez defeat behind her while defending her standing in the promotion.

For Night, the matchup offers an immediate opportunity to challenge an established champion in her first Misfits appearance.

With Jade looking to get back to winning ways and Night seeking to make an impression on her promotional debut, their meeting is an important matchup on the October 10 card.

Jade’s journey from ring card girl to Misfits champion has already taken her through title victories, heated rivalries and her first defeat. Her latest appearance provides another opportunity to demonstrate that she can remain a force in crossover boxing.

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