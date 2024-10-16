Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos, former UFC fighter who once dated Demi Lovato, dead at 38
Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos has died at age 38 according to friends and family.
As of press time, not much has circulated as to the cause of the former fighter’s passing.
“Of all the students I had, you were the bravest,” Cristiano Lazzarini posted on social media. “Fearless, unbeatable. In moments of chaos, a machine. In trivial moments, a sweet boy. We had a machine that had a bit of everything. Your MMA debut, with a win against a man that had won 10 in a row and had 19 fights, was of the happiest moments of my life in the sport. Unbreakable. So many trips together, so many battles. From blue to black belt, from first to last MMA fights. Man, how much I love you. Unbelievable. Rest in peace, brother.”
Bomba competed on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 3 in 2014 and later fought for the UFC and then Bellator at the tail end of his career.
He was also known to date singer Demi Lovato.