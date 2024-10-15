Julius Anglickas plans to make UFC veteran Phil Hawes “crumble” at Mecca 23
Interview with Julius Anglickas below
Julius Anglickas (10-4) discusses his middleweight fight against Phil Hawes (12-6) at Mecca 23 on Nov. 2. Julius also spoke about his layoff heading into the matchup, difficulties getting an opponent and how he sees the fight playing out.
“I am going to trying to go for the finish. He’s been finished quite a times; I feel like that’s the way to go. Try to touch him up, something and then he’ll start to crumble. That’s it”