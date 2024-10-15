Wed. Oct 16th, 2024
Julius Anglickas

Julius Anglickas plans to make UFC veteran Phil Hawes “crumble” at Mecca 23

By James Lynch 2 hours ago

Interview with Julius Anglickas below

Julius Anglickas (10-4) discusses his middleweight fight against Phil Hawes (12-6) at Mecca 23 on Nov. 2. Julius also spoke about his layoff heading into the matchup, difficulties getting an opponent and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I am going to trying to go for the finish. He’s been finished quite a times; I feel like that’s the way to go. Try to touch him up, something and then he’ll start to crumble. That’s it” 

 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Guilherme Bomba, Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos

Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos, former UFC fighter who once dated Demi Lovato, dead at 38

By MyMMANews 7 mins ago
Mike Perry arrested

Mike Perry arrested in Florida, released on bond

By MyMMANews 10 hours ago

Next fight for Brandon Royval — Matchmaker Monday

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande

Saturday Night Live does UFC skit with Ariana Grande

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Brandon Royval, UFC Vegas 98

Brandon Royval hands Tatsuro Taira his first career defeat in UFC Vegas 98 main event

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago
Belal Muhammad, UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov welterweight title bout headlines UFC 310

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago