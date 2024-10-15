Mike Perry arrested in Florida, released on bond

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry arrested on multiple charges

Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry, a former UFC fighter turned Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star, was arrested on Oct. 12 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office records show that ‘Platinum’ Perry was arrested by the Clermont Police Department at 1:04 a.m. local time for the driving under the influence charge, along with an offense of refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. Both offenses are second-degree misdemeanors. The fighter was released on $1,500 bond later that morning and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

He faces up a maximum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500 if convicted.

It was Perry’s first DUI offense, according to arrest records.

