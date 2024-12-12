Sat. Dec 14th, 2024
Invicta FC 59

Invicta FC 59 Weigh-in Results – Bernardo vs. Maia

By MyMMANews 1 day ago

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Dec. 12, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 59 – Bernardo vs. Maia.

The event – the promotion’s debut in the Peach State – takes place Friday, Dec. 13 from The Eastern in Atlanta. The night’s main card airs live on CBS Sports at 9 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card streaming live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 8 p.m. ET.

In the night’s main event, current bantamweight queen Talita Bernardo (11-4) puts her belt on the line against fellow Brazilian Jennifer Maia (22-10-1). Bernardo looks to defend her 135-pound strap for a second time and extend her winning streak to six straight. Maia, meanwhile, is a former flyweight champion and aims to become the first fighter in promotional history to hold the title in different weight classes.

Below are the results of the event’s weigh-ins:

Bantamweight Title: Talita Bernardo (134.2) vs. Jennifer Maia (133.2)
Featherweight: Riley Martinez (144.4) vs. Jackie Cataline (145.4)
Catchweight (130 pounds): Alejandra Lara (129.2) vs. Paula Bittencourt (132.2)*
Strawweight: Valesca Machado (116) vs. Yasmin Castanho (115.2)
Atomweight: Monique Adriane (105.9) vs. Ana Palacios (105.7)
Strawweight: Ashley Barrett (115.9) vs. Fernanda Orellana (116)

* – Bittencourt missed the catchweight limit of 130 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

Additionally, a planned atomweight bout between Giulliany Perêa and Natalie Salcedo has been removed from the Invicta FC 59 fight card. It will be rescheduled for a future event.

