Chris Molina getting ready at Art of Movement for AOW 39

Interview with Chris Molina below:

Art of War Cage Fighting closes their 2024 schedule with our sixth event, AOW 39 Turmbull vs Lopez, on December 15th at the luxurious Valley Forge Casino Resort. AOW has been as busy as any regional promotion in the area as this is the 19th fight card in the last 3 years. It just goes to show the depth of quality MMA fighters in the PA/NJ/DE region. And now, it’s getting even friskier as the PA state athletic commission has endorsed crossover sports being sanctioned in the cage. AOW will host our first professional kickboxing event as Zak Kelly welcomes Shawn Brooks. The fight card as usual, is a loaded one as matchmaker Jillian Peterson and AOW President Mike Bickings keep filling seats for fans to see interesting, action filled fights.

I was a ring announcer way back when and got to announce Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder as he was pulverizing people as an amateur. You never know when you will come across the next big star which is why these pro-am shows have so much intrigue. It takes a lot of work and luck, but these amateurs are chasing dreams, and it’s exciting to watch. Who’s next? I’m not sure, but I’ll keep rooting for every one of them.

Is Chris Molina next?

I quickly became friends with Chris Molina when he made his debut at Art of War Cage Fighting 25 in July of 2022. Friendly and smiling and enjoying himself through the whole process, this guy just had a personality of someone you want to know. I was very happy to find out that he trained with Anthony Terrell at his new academy, Art of Movement in Medford, NJ. I was cageside for many of Anthony’s amateur and professional fights. He was 6-2 as a pro and if it weren’t for some injuries, he most likely would have been in the UFC. “The Animal” was that good. Molina is soaking it all up as he is an instructor there and with AOM being a Daniel Gracie affiliate, also trains at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia, who is home to one of the largest and most talented rooms on the east coast. I have talked to Chris at both spots, but on this day, I took the trip over to Medford to get a pre-fight chat with him.

When I asked him how he came to love mixed martial arts, he tells me…

“Sounds crazy, but when I was a kid, I watched ‘Enter the Dragon’. That was it. I wanted to be Bruce Lee. When I was 11 years old, a gym opened by me that offered judo, boxing and kickboxing and I’ve been at it ever since. Now I train with Anthony Terrell and Jonavin Webb and many more really talented fighters.”

You can see the full interview on the link above

If you can’t make it to the event, you can order the fight card at the Starfund App. First bell 7pm

'Beautiful' Bob Meloni See Full Bio More than 15 years experience in the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/post fight interviews/pre-fight show host @ Art of War Cage Fighting and Ring of Combat The story of the fighter is what Bob loves about the sport. From the lowest level, to the highest, he only cares about the two warriors who do battle once the cage doors close. Everything else is secondary. Without their blood, sweat, and tears, he would not be here enjoying every minute.