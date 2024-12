UFC Tampa weigh-in results – Covington vs. Buckley

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Tampa fight card from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington meets Joaquin Buckley at 170-lbs.

Watch the UFC Tampa – Covington vs Buckley Ceremonials Weigh-ins live on Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT below:

UFC Tampa weigh-in results below:

Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

Manel Kape (125) vs Bruno Silva (126)

Vitor Petrino (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205.5)

Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Navajo Stirling (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Ottman Azaitar (156)

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145)

Miles Johns (146) vs. Felipe Lima (146)

Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)

Davey Grant (136) vs. Ramon Taveras (136)

Josefine Knutsson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)

