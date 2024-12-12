Matt Turnbull faces toughest challenge at AOW 39

Interview with Matt Turnbull below:

Art of War Cage Fighting closes their 2024 schedule with our sixth event, AOW 39 Turnbull vs Lopez, on December 15th at the luxurious Valley Forge Casino Resort. AOW has been as busy as any regional promotion in the area as this is the 19th fight card in the last 3 years. It just goes to show the depth of quality MMA fighters in the PA/NJ/DE region. And now, it’s getting even friskier as the PA state athletic commission has endorsed crossover sports being sanctioned in the cage. AOW will host our first professional kickboxing event as Zak Kelly welcomes Shawn Brooks. The fight card as usual, is a loaded one as matchmaker Jillian Peterson and AOW President Mike Bickings keep filling seats for fans to see interesting, action filled fights.

We made the trip over to Northeast Philadelphia to see Matt Turnbull and get his take on the fight. Turnbull seems like he’s been in fight camp for the majority of his adult life as he began as an amateur fighter in 2012. He now has 13 professional fights (7-6) and has faced just about all of the region’s best featherweights. You have to respect his honesty as he says….

“This is my biggest fight. He (Lopez) beat Stefanelli and Cafaro, who both got by me. I need to win this fight to get my name back in the top 3-5 in the area. Camp has been great as I’ve got plenty of training in both here at Martinez MMA, and Studio X. I’ve also been down to Pellegrino MMA for some rounds.”

You can see the full interview on the link above. Anybody who knows Matt, will tell you that he is a very hard worker and a talented, exciting fighter who is always looking to finish. He has studied under one of the best coaches in the business in Will Martinez since day 1. Will and Matt are more like family than they are coach and pupil. I’m very sure that Martinez will have White Chocolate ready to try and get the upset over the defending champ, Christian Lopez. Lopez has been a monster since dropping from lightweight. Christian is a deceivingly quick and savvy competitor and has a terrific counter attacking style paired with a big motor and chin. He is a deserving champ and participant in the main event. This should be a great battle.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can order the fight card at the Starfund App. First bell 7pm

