Julianna Peña suspended indefinitely, requires orthopedist clearance

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has been medically suspended indefinitely until cleared by an orthopedist.

The 35-year-old “Venezuelan Vixen” joins a list of other fighters that the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board issued the medical suspensions to following Saturday’s UFC 316 fight card in Newark.

Julianna Peña dropped her title to new champion Kayla Harrison in the second round of their co-main event championship bout after submission by way of kimura. As a result, she will need to obtain clearance from an orthopedist on both her left elbow and left shoulder before she can compete again.

Full medical suspensions related to UFC 316:

Julianna Peña: Indefinite suspension pending clearance from an orthopedist on her left shoulder and left elbow

Kelvin Gastelum: 30 day suspension, no contact. Indefinite suspension pending clearance from a dentist for loose right maxillary incisor

Mario Bautista: 30 day suspension, no contact for facial lacerations

Vicente Luque: 45 day suspension, 30 days no contract for scalp hematoma

Bruno Silva: 30 day suspension, no contact for TKO loss

Brendson Ribeiro: 30 day suspension, no contact for TKO loss

Serghei Spivac: 30 day suspension, no contact. Indefinite suspension pending x-rays of right foot and orthopedist clearance of right foot.

Khaos Williams: 45 day suspension, 30 days no contact for left forehead laceration.

Ariane Da Silva: 30 day suspension, no contact for left leg trauma. Indefinite suspension pending x-rays on left leg.

Jeka Saragih: 60 day suspension for knockout loss, 45 days no contact

Quillan Salkilld: 30 day suspension, 21 days no contact due to head contact. Indefinite suspension pending x-rays on right foot.

Mark Choinski: 21 day suspension, no contacts for left calf.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.