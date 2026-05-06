Blood4Blood weigh-in results and run of show

Four Bands, Four Brawls as Alex Terrible fights and performs at the inaugural Blood4Blood event on May 6 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

All fighters weighed-in this morning ahead of the inaugural Blood4Blood event tomorrow night, Wednesday, May 6, from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bridging the world of heavy music and bare-knuckle boxing, industry giants Danny Wimmer Presents, 5B Artist Management, and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, have teamed up to bring you an event like never before.

Viral sensation Alex Terrible (2-1, 2 KO) will both make his BKFC debut and perform with his band Slaughter to Prevail at Blood4Blood. Whether it is performing on stage for his legion of fans, wrestling bears in the woods of Russia, or showcasing his insane personality on social media, Alex Terrible has captured the attention of millions around the world.

He takes on American cowboy and bull riding star, Cameron Delano (1-0, 1 KO), in the main event. Delano made his BKFC debut last year with a knockout victory over Jesse Desrosier.

In addition, UK KO artist ‘Brutal’ Jake Bostwick (4-2-1, 2 KO) meets Roderick Stewart (2-3, 1 KO) in the co-main event, devastating heavyweight Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin (0-0) makes his bare-knuckle debut against ‘The Alpha Dawg’ Brock Walker (2-2, 1 KO), and the popular ‘Killa Bee’ Taylor Starling (5-4, 1 KO) faces off against late replacement Sydney Smith (1-3).

Metal giants Black Label Society, Crowbar, Malevolence, and Alex Terrible’s Slaughter to Prevail will perform sets throughout the night, making this truly one of the most metal events in combat sports history.

Blood4Blood Weigh-In Results

Main Event | Light Heavyweight

Alex Terrible (183 lb) vs. Cameron Delano (183.8 lb)

Co-Main Event | Middleweight

‘Jake Bostwick (175.2 lb) vs. Roderick Stewart (176.4lb)

Women’s Flyweight

Taylor Starling (124.4 lb) vs. Sydney Smith 124.8 lb)

Heavyweight

Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin (213.4 lb) vs. Brock Walker (213.6 lb)

Weigh-In Results and Run of Show / Band Set Times (all times EDT)

7:30 p.m. – Slaughter to Prevail

7:55 p.m. — Kratos, 213.4lbs. vs. Brock Walker, 213.6lbs.

8:25 p.m. – Crowbar

8:50 p.m. — Taylor Starling, 124.4 vs. Sydney Smith, 124.8

9:20 p.m. – Malevolence

9:45 p.m. — Jake “Brutal” Bostwick, 175.2 vs. Roderick Stewart, 176.4

10:15 p.m. – Black Label Society

10:50 p.m. — Alex “The Terrible” Shikolai, 183 vs. Cameron “The Bull” Delano 183.8