Matt Hughes loses finger tip, shares hospital photo

UFC Hall of Famer and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes has injured himself, apparently losing his middle finger in the process.

While the details of the incident are still unknown, the “Country Boy” Hughes posted a photo of a hospital visit on his official Instagram page with the caption “Luckily, God’s been real good to me… He left me nine more to work with. 😆.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Hughes (@matthughes9x)

Widely considered among the greatest fighters in the history of MMA, he is a former two-time UFC Welterweight Champion, UFC Hall of Fame inductee, and NJCAA Hall of Fame inductee. During his ventures in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Hughes put together two six-fight winning streaks defeating all of the available opposition in the welterweight division. In May 2010, Hughes became the eighth inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In June 16, 2017, Hughes was hospitalized with a serious head injury after a train struck the passenger side of his truck at a rail crossing near his home in Montgomery County, Illinois. He spent 19 days in a medically induced coma, surviving what he described as the “worst brain injury possible,” a severe Grade 3 diffuse axonal brain injury.

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