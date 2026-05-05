Gina Carano in fight camp video – MVP UNCUT

Jake Pauls’ Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) UNCUT gives you an exclusive access into fight camp for Gina Carano as she prepares for battle against Ronda Rousey on the biggest MMA event of the year May 16 live on Netflix. Carano held an undefeated record before facing Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce in 2009, the last fight of her career, until now. 17 years later, “Conviction” Carano will return to the sport which helped make her a star.

The now 44-year-old Carano went into acting following her MMA career but all that came to a halt in 2021 after Disney fired her from The Mandalorian in 2021. From there, she went into a deep depression, until Rousey called her with the fight opportunity.

“I was really not healthy,” Carano revealed in the video. “I was really sick. And I think in life you have a point where you can go left and completely give up on yourself, and you can let all the stress in life and all the pain just wear you down, and you give up and get depressed and let go. There goes your body, there goes your mind, there goes your health. I was there.

“And it’s really hard to turn the corner and go the complete opposite way. I think my family, the people that care about me, and the fans that care about me are just happy that I got this back under control. I’m healthy. I mean, maybe I didn’t have to take it to this extreme, but I am an extreme person. And I know that I wouldn’t have gone as deep into this health journey without this fight.”

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