Wed. May 6th, 2026
Tamyris Teixeira Santos

Tamyris Teixeira Santos, MMA influencer, found dead

By Eric Kowal 11 hours ago

Tamyris Teixeira Santos, a 36-year-old Brazilian lawyer and martial arts influencer, was found dead near Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro on April 21, 2026, after disappearing while swimming on April 18.

According to Brazilian outlet Metrópoles, a forensic report concluded that Teieira Santos likely suffered a stroke while drowning, and the oxygen deprivation underwater and water in her lungs caused severe brain damage, leading to her death.

According to reports, the Brazilian content creator had traveled to Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro on April 18 with her friends. After hanging out with them at a kiosk until around 5 pm, Santos went in for a swim but never returned.

The following day, after the beach staff noticed her personal belongings were still sitting unclaimed, her family and relatives were informed of her disappearance, and a search operations were conducted by the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department.

Santos’ mother is questioning her daughter’s passing stating, “She said she was going over there and didn’t come back … the beach was packed. There’s no way someone could drown on a crowded beach.”

Santos was known on social media for sharing her passion for Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boasting over 18,000 followers.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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