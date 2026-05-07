King Green says ex-girlfriend stole $300,000 worth of jewelry from him ahead of UFC 328

King Green, (34-17-1) formerly known as Bobby Green, will face Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen’ Stephens (29-22) this Saturday at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

Green, a lightweight fighter who has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, spoke with media ahead of Saturday’s contest and addressed some of the personal complications he faced while in camp.

“People have been playing with my heart,” Green said. “People have been playing my money. Everybody that come near me, I gotta feel like, what are you here for? Because they think you got some money. I bought a strip club and they’re like, ‘Oh, you got money. You’re a strip club owner. You got money. You got money.’ So people play with you a certain way.”

“They’re like, ‘Oh, let me get next to them.’ And I gotta question everybody around me and go, ‘Why are you here? Do you want some attention? Do you want some money? What is it about me that you want?’ You know what I’m saying? I feel like a giant cookie and everybody wants a bite.”

One of the financial hurdles that Green is battling to overcome includes a theft of more than $300,000 in jewelery.

“I had an ex-girlfriend, and she was basically kicking me up saying, ‘Oh, somebody died,’ and she needs some money to help her and stuff,” Green revealed. “I help people. I take care of people, bro. So I let her come by, get her a little money and stuff trying to help her out. And I left to go to practice. I came back. I left my jewelry in the house … And I normally keep it in my car because I know I’m with some crazy motherf–kers, you know. And she took everything. Took everything.”

“Bro, I couldn’t sleep for like five days driving around looking for my s–t. Like, it’s been fucking dark, bro. It’s been real dark. But it comes with this s–t, you know … I told you I’m f–king nuts.”

💸💔 King Green says his ex-girlfriend stole $300,000 worth of jewelry from his box: “I am f**king nuts.” 🎥 @Home_of_Fight / @JakeNoecker pic.twitter.com/Gtr1x8loKb — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 6, 2026

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