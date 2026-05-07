Cameron Delano finishes Alex Terrible in inaugural Blood4Blood main event

Daytona Beach, FL (May 6, 2026) – The worlds of combat sports and heavy metal music collided with a bang on Wednesday night at the historic Blood4Blood event from the sold-out Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL. Blood4Blood featured an electric mix of four must-see Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fights and epic performances from four of heavy metal’s most popular acts, all broadcast LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App.

Blood4Blood was promoted in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents and kicked off the world-famous Welcome To Rockville four-day festival, one of the country’s biggest rock, metal and punk festivals, this week celebrating its 15th anniversary at the legendary Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

Professional Bull Riders’ star Cameron Delano smashed his way to 2-0 under the BKFC banner in Wednesday’s highly anticipated Main Event, taking out Aleksandr “Alex The Terrible” Shikolai in the third round of their back-and-forth, light-heavyweight matchup. Delano logged three knockdowns and Shikolai sent Delano to the canvas once before their bout was stopped 29 seconds into the third stanza. Shikolai opened the night with an incredible performance from the iconic Slaughter To Prevail, the band that he heads up as lead singer.

WHAT A FINISH! 🔥 Cameron Delano stays UNDEFEATED #BLOOD4BLOOD | May 6 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/x3r7qW9y3V — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) May 7, 2026

Delano, who hails from Liberty, SC, showed love to Shikolai and took aim at John “Johnny Cannoli” Garbarino in his post-fight interview: “Alex is a tough son of a (expletive). I knew we were going to go at it. I love it. I’m a huge fan. I want (expletive) Garbarino next! Stop (expletive) hiding! Come out and play!”

The fan-favorite Shikolai, who represents Yekaterinburg, Russia, added: “I lost. It sucks. But sometimes (expletive) happens. I feel sad, but at the same time I’m so (expletive) happy because we made this amazing event happen!”

Blood4Blood also included incredible musical performances between fights from Black Label Society, Crowbar and Malevolence.

Celebrities in attendance Wednesday night included BKFC Interim Cruiserweight Champion Esteban “Mohawk” Rodriguez, professional wrestling standout Braun Strowman, as well as UFC Star Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and former UFC heavyweight champion Josh “The Warmaster” Barnett, who joined the BKFC broadcast booth with Sean Wheelock and Chris Lytle for a number of fights.

“Brutal” Jake Bostwick also shined on Wednesday night, earning his second straight victory at the expense of Roderick “Ice Water” Stewart in the Blood4Blood Co-Main Event. The time of the stoppage was 1:25 in the second round. The Miami-based Southeast London, England product is now 5-2-1 in the BKFC Squared Circle. Stewart, who hails from Abilene, TX, is now 2-3 in his BKFC career.

Two-time BKFC World Title Challenger Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling climbed to 6-4 under the BKFC banner with a second straight victory over the game Sydney “Sundance” Smith in women’s strawweight action. The referee called a stop to the fight at 1:32 of the second round for the winner out of Rock Hill, SC. With her win, Starling becomes just the third female combatant in BKFC history to record 10 or more fights (Britain Hart – 13 bouts, Christine “Misfit” Ferea – 12). The Charlottesville, VA product Smith is now 1-4 in her BKFC career after accepting this fight as a short-notice replacement earlier this week.

Yekaterinburg, Russia’s Sergey “Kratos” Kalinin made an epic first impression in his hotly anticipated BKFC premiere in the opening matchup of the night, stopping Brock “Alpha Dawg” Walker in just 66 seconds. Following his lightning-fast knockout victory, Kalinin now holds an overall bare knuckle fighting record of 7-4, while the Big Stone Gap, VA product Walker moves to 2-2 overall.

Blood4Blood Results

Cameron Delano def. Aleksandr Shikolay via TKO in Round 3 (0:29)

Jake Bostwick def. Roderick Stewart via KO in Round 2 (1:25)

Taylor Starling def. Sydney Smith via TKO in Round 2 (1:32)

Sergey Kalinin def. Brock Walker via TKO in Round 1 (1:06)