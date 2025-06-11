Undercard Highlights: Fighters to Watch at UFC 317

UFC 317, set to be the anchor event for International Fight Week 2025, promises a thrilling showcase of mixed martial arts talent. The lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira is set for June 28, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States. While the main card naturally garners attention, the undercard is stacked with high-stakes matchups that will impact divisional rankings and future title contention.

From a compelling flyweight championship defense to critical clashes between top contenders, these preliminary and early preliminary bouts are essential viewing for any informed fan. Understanding these contests provides a deeper appreciation for the competitive landscape of the UFC and highlights emergent stars ready to ascend.

The Flyweight Title Showdown

Beyond the headliner, UFC 317 features a second championship bout that is a must-watch: the flyweight title fight between current champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Kai Kara-France, who is ranked as the fourth contender in the division.

Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles, promising a high-paced contest. Rematches like this often lead to close betting lines. According to FanDuel UFC odds, the margin between these fighters is razor-thin, reflecting the fight’s unpredictable nature. This pivotal championship contest stands out as one of the most anticipated non-main event matchups.

Alexandre Pantoja: Champion’s Resolve

Alexandre Pantoja, representing Brazil, enters the cage as the reigning flyweight champion. His journey to the top of the division has been marked by a series of impressive victories, demonstrating his well-rounded skill set and relentless pressure.

Pantoja’s ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling makes him a formidable opponent for any contender in the flyweight category.

Kai Kara-France: Challenger’s Quest

Kai Kara-France, hailing from New Zealand, stands as a highly ranked challenger for the flyweight belt. Known for his striking prowess and durability, Kara-France has consistently proven his ability to compete with the division’s elite.

His pursuit of the championship promises a motivated and determined performance, aiming to dethrone the current titleholder and claim the top spot in the flyweight division.

Other Flyweight Division Powerhouses

Another high-impact flyweight encounter on the card features Brandon Royval, representing the United States, who is the division’s top-ranked contender, against Burmese-American Joshua Van, who is ranked tenth. This battle is expected to be a fast-paced affair, typical of the flyweight division. Both fighters are known for their exciting, aggressive approaches.

Given Royval’s top ranking, a victory for Van could significantly shake up the upper echelons of the flyweight standings, potentially positioning Van for a future title opportunity.

Lightweight Contenders Collide

A crucial lightweight bout on the undercard sees Beneil Dariush, ranked ninth, take on Renato Moicano, who is ranked tenth. The stakes are exceptionally high for these highly-regarded fighters, as a victory here could propel either fighter closer to a coveted title shot in the bustling lightweight division.

Dariush’s Redemption Arc

Beneil Dariush has consistently been a top-tier lightweight, showcasing a comprehensive skill set across striking and grappling.

Despite his recent TKO loss to Charles Oliveira, Dariush’s prior track record of success makes him a dangerous opponent capable of submitting or knocking out adversaries. This fight represents a critical opportunity for him to regain momentum and assert his position among the top contenders.

Moicano’s Ascent

Renato Moicano brings a reputation for aggressive striking and dangerous submissions to the lightweight division. As the tenth-ranked fighter, he is eager to prove his championship aspirations by defeating a higher-ranked opponent like Dariush.

Moicano’s dynamic fighting style makes him a fan favorite and a significant threat in any matchup, setting the stage for a compelling clash.

Middleweight Mayhem

The middleweight division also sees a compelling clash as Paulo Costa, ranked twelfth, faces Roman Kopylov, ranked fourteenth. Costa, a Brazilian contender, brings a powerful striking game, while Kopylov, from Russia, is known for his precision and durability.

This bout is crucial for both athletes looking to break into the top ten of the middleweight rankings. With both fighters possessing knockout power, this middleweight contest has all the ingredients for a thrilling and potentially short-lived encounter.

A win here could serve as a significant stepping stone, demonstrating an athlete’s readiness to challenge higher-ranked opponents in the competitive middleweight landscape.

Rising Stars and Heavy Hitters

Beyond the highlighted matchups, UFC 317 includes several other intriguing contests worth monitoring. The depth of the card ensures that even the earlier fights will offer significant action and potential surprises for fans.

In the middleweight division, Jack Hermansson from Norway takes on Gregory Rodriguez from Brazil. The heavyweight division will witness a powerful showdown between Jhonata Diniz of Brazil and Justin Tafa of New Zealand.

Additionally, the women’s strawweight division features a battle between Viviane Araújo, ranked eighth, and Tracy Cortez, ranked tenth. These bouts provide platforms for fighters to make statements, earn performance bonuses, and carve out their paths towards future title contention.

Watching Beyond the Main Event

While the main event rightfully commands attention, the depth of talent on the undercard means that significant shifts in rankings and narratives will unfold before the headliner even begins.

From title contention in the flyweight division to crucial lightweight and middleweight clashes, these preliminary bouts are not merely appetizers. They are integral components of the overall fight card, showcasing the future of the sport and providing a comprehensive spectacle for fans.

Being aware of these high-stakes preliminary matchups enhances the viewing experience and allows for a deeper appreciation of the strategic battles that shape the UFC landscape.

