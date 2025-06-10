PFL Africa returns in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG – June 10, 2025 – Following its historic debut in Cape Town, the Professional Fighters League has announced its second PFL Africa event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fans on August 9 can witness Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Headlining the evening is a Featherweight First Round bout featuring Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) against Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) in a high-stakes matchup between two of the best West African in the world. In the co-main event, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), who was victorious in his PFL debut, returns to action against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round bout. Additional matchups will be announced shortly.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Updated PFL Africa Johannesburg Card:

SuperSport (Africa – English) | Canal+ (Africa – French)

PFL App (U.S.) | DAZN (France, UK & Ireland)

Saturday, August 9

Featherweight First Round Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (6-1) vs. Mohamed Camara (5-2-1)

Welterweight First Round Co-Main Event: Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1) vs. Ibrahima Mané (14-5)