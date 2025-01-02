Nkosi Ndebele vows to regain the BRAVE CF Bantamweight title in new year’s resolution

Nkosi Ndebele has made his new year’s resolution as he heads into 2025: regain the BRAVE Combat Federation Bantamweight title.

Nkosi, the first fully homegrown World Champion in BRAVE Combat Federation, lost his title in the main event of BRAVE CF 91 in Bahrain, where he was outclassed by fellow African Nicholas Hwende. Hwende claimed a decision victory after five grueling rounds, and Ndebele is now looking for revenge.

Interestingly, this is not Nkosi’s first high-profile title rivalry in BRAVE Combat Federation. Before facing Hwende, he engaged in a trilogy with Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres, which featured three title fights across three continents.

In the first fight at BRAVE CF 73 in Colombia, Nkosi suffered a decision loss. However, the South African rebounded strongly, capturing the title at BRAVE CF 80 in Bahrain and successfully defending it at BRAVE CF 82 in Mauritius.

No stranger to overcoming setbacks, Nkosi is now focused on doing the same against Nicholas Hwende as he prepares for a strong year in 2025. Training out of SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Nkosi has spent his entire professional MMA career in BRAVE Combat Federation and is a product of the visionary IMMAF–BRAVE CF Amateur pathway.

To date, Nkosi has competed 11 times in the organization, earning eight wins, with five coming by stoppage. The loss to Hwende snapped a two-fight winning streak, but with renewed motivation to reclaim the title, Nkosi plans to make a bold statement when he returns to the BRAVE CF cage in 2025.

