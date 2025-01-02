Eimantas Stanionis Seeks Unification Bouts Before Anyone Else “I’m ready to whoever steps up first”

Reigning undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion, Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), has declared his desire to unify the welterweight division. The Lithuanian powerhouse has instructed his team to prioritize unification bouts with the other titleholders in the division before considering any other challenges.

“I’ve worked my whole life to become a world champion, but my goal doesn’t stop here,” said Stanionis. “I want to unify the division and prove I am the best welterweight in the world. No more excuses, let’s get these unifications done, I’m ready to whoever steps up first.”

On Fighting WBC Champion Mario Barrios

Stanionis sees a clash with WBC champion Mario Barrios as a pivotal step toward his unification goals.

“Mario Barrios is a strong champion who brings toughness and heart into the ring,” said Stanionis. “A fight between us would be explosive. I respect what he’s done in the sport, but I believe my skill and determination will make the difference. Let’s give the fans a war they’ll never forget.”

On Fighting WBO Champion Brian Norman Jr.

Stanionis is equally eager to face the rising star and newly crowned WBO champion Brian Norman Jr.

“Brian Norman Jr. has proven he belongs at the top, and he’s only getting better,” Stanionis commented. “I know he’s hungry to show the world what he’s capable of. This fight would be a high stakes battle between two fighters who refuse to back down. I’m ready to put my belt on the line to make it happen.”

On Fighting IBF Champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis

Arguably the most anticipated showdown would be against the IBF champion, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, whose blend of power and speed has electrified the division.

“Boots Ennis is one of the most dangerous fighters in boxing today,” said Stanionis. “He’s fast, powerful, and skilled, but I believe in myself and my ability to outlast anyone in the ring. The fans have been asking for this fight, and I want to make it a reality. Unification fights like this define legacies.”

Stanionis’s bold ambitions have energized the boxing community, as fans eagerly await what could be a historic series of bouts. With his relentless determination, unshakable toughness, and unstoppable drive, Stanionis is ready to make his mark in boxing history.

“The welterweight division is one of the most exciting in boxing, and I want to be the fighter who unites it,” Stanionis concluded. “To all the champions out there—let’s make these fights happen. No excuses. The time is now.”

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.