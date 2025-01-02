Losene Keita becomes ‘Triple Crown King’ at Oktagon 65

OKTAGON MMA signed off a historic, record-breaking year this past Sunday night (December 29) inside O2 Arena, Prague, for another special evening. Three new champions were crowned on a thrilling show, OKTAGON 65, that had it all!

In the main event, Losene Keita (16-1) stopped Ronald Paradeiser (21-9) by TKO in the second round to become the ‘Triple Crown King’: 2024 Tipsport Gamechanger winner, lightweight champion and #1 P4P in the promotion. ‘Black Panther’ connected with two elbows when defending a takedown attempt, which dropped ‘Rony’, before he pounced to secure the finish. It brought their hugely competitive rivalry to a close with Keita proving once again that he is the man with the world at his feet becoming the only two-time, double champion in the organisation!

Will Fleury (14-3, 1NC) captured the light heavyweight title in the co-headliner, besting Karlos Vémola (37-9) over twenty-five minutes. The Irishman dominated in all facets of the contest where ‘The Terminator’ displayed incredible heart and toughness to stay in the fight. Fleury, the first Irish OKTAGON MMA champion ever, now has many possible options on the table including defending his belt, a catchweight bout with Muradov or even a drop to middleweight to compete in the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger while Vémola moves on to complete the trilogy with Végh at Eden football stadium in the summer.

In the first title fight of the night, Cecilie Bolander (4-1) defeated Lucie Pudilová (15-11) in their rematch to claim the vacant bantamweight belt. The bout was all to play for going into the final round, with both athletes knowing they needed to edge the last frame to emerge victorious due to the open scoring that was in play. It was the Norwegian who put her foot on the gas and took round five to win the fight and claim the belt for her country, where MMA remains illegal.

Igor Severino (9-1) put his controversial stint in the UFC behind him by overcoming former bantamweight champion, Jonas Mågård (17-7), by split decision and then called for a shot at the vacant title. Furthermore, Agy Sardari (19-5) submitted Ognjen Dimić (8-3-1, 1NC) before announcing his intention to rematch Keita for the lightweight championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Daniel Schwindt (6-2) finished Radovan Úškrt (8-6) by TKO in their middleweight contest and Jakub Batfalský (6-1) reminded everyone of his talent by stopping Dominik Toporcer (4-3) at featherweight.

OKTAGON 65 Results

Main Card

Main Event

Tipsport Gamechanger Final

Lightweight Championship

Losene Keita (16-1) defeated Ronald Paradeiser (21-9) by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:02 of round two to become the ‘Triple Crown King’

Co-Main Event

Light Heavyweight Championship

Will Fleury (14-3, 1NC) defeated Karlos Vémola (37-9) by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to win the light heavyweight title

Vacant Bantamweight Championship

Cecilie Bolander (4-1) defeated Lucie Pudilová (15-11) by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to claim the vacant bantamweight title

Bantamweight

Igor Severino (9-1) defeated Jonas Mågård (17-7) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight

Daniel Schwindt (6-2) defeated Radovan Úškrt (8-6) by TKO (punches) at 2:23 of round two

Preliminary Card

Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout

Agy Sardari (19-5) defeated Ognjen Dimić (8-3-1, 1NC) by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:13 of round two

Lightweight

Ozan Aslaner (9-5-1) defeated Jakub Tichota (5-4) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight

Marco Novák (6-1) defeated Eemil Kurhela (7-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight

Peter Gabal (6-3) defeated Benny Bajrami (5-3) by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Featherweight

Jakub Batfalský (6-1) defeated Dominik Toporcer (4-3) by TKO (punches) at 1:41 of round one

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.