Sabah Homasi on PFL – “They don’t know how to run a f*cking show”

Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Sabah Homasi was impressive inside the ring at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Tampa event last weekend, earning a quick win over Eduardo Peralta in the second round.

The 36-year-old Homasi signed with BKFC after experiencing first-hand the fallout from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) acquiring Bellator MMA late last year.

“I literally called it,” Homasi told MMA Fighting. “I told everybody. I said it before it happened. I said this would be the worst thing to happen in MMA today. It f*cking happened. They did a huge disservice to veteran fighters on their roster.

“They cut over 100 people. 100 high level fighters. It’s like where are these guys going to go fight?”

PFL co-founder Donn Davis promised “all of them are coming over”, meaning fighters employed by Bellator MMA would fight for the PFL. That ultimately did not happen, and many were either cut or left without fights.

“As soon as PFL came into the picture and they acquired Bellator, those guys are a bunch of f*cking jokes,” Homasi said. “They don’t know how to run a f*cking show. I feel like they came into MMA, and they wanted to become popular and be around a bunch of fighters, who the f*ck knows. But those guys f*cking suck. They don’t know how to run an MMA organization. They put on shows and there’s no one in the godd*mn stands.

“I did an interview after the fight, I said ‘listen my advice to fighters in PFL or anyone considering signing with PFL, get it while there’s still water in the well because that f*cking well is going to run dry.’ That’s it.”

Homasi says that he is still owed money for medical bills he amassed from his final fight in Bellator in September 2023 with PFL officials putting the responsibility on the former owners at Paramount.

“They still owe me like $25,000, maybe more, I’m still waiting on this shit,” Homasi said. “It’s just crazy to me that it’s been over a year. They’re trying to point the finger and say that they’re not responsible for it and all this shit. You say you want to compete with the UFC. The UFC would never do this to any of their fighters.

“They’re trying to say that [Paramount] is responsible. Motherf*ckers, you acquired a company, you purchased a company, now you acquire all of their goddamn debt. Do what’s right on your part. You’re paying guys f*cking millions of dollars. It’s not like you don’t have any f*cking money. Just pay me this little f*cking chump change so I can get this shit off my back. That’s it but they’re pieces of shit. Donn Davis, all those f*cking guys.”

In the MMA Fighting interivew Homasi also addressed recent complaints from some of the top champions in Bellator including Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix, who have gone as far as asking for a release from the promotion due to long periods of inactivity.

“That’s because they can’t afford to pay these fighters,” Homasi said. “That’s the thing, you have all these high-level guys, you purchase a company without even f*cking knowing what these guys are making and that’s why they made such a big cut. Now you have your f*cking world champions sidelined and now everyone is going public with it and they’re making announcements because they’re f*cking fed up and sick of this shit. You want fighters to renegotiate new deals because you don’t want to pay them the f*cking money on their contract? Get the f*ck out of here.

“Now these fighters aren’t fighting. They’re sidelined because [PFL] doesn’t want to have to pay the f*cking money that they negotiated to fight with. It’s f*cking ridiculous. I’m afraid to see these guys in public because I don’t even know how I’m going to act. These guys are pieces of shit.”

