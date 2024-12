In his second to last fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, former UFC heavyweight champion and pro wrestling superstar Brock Lesnar, would face kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem.

The Dec. 30, 2011, UFC 141 contest headlined a card that featured Nate Diaz vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the co-main event slot.

Overeem announced his arrival to the UFC in a big way with a first-round win over Lesnar in Las Vegas.

Watch Brock Lesnar vs Alistair Overeem below:

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.