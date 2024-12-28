Donald Cerrone is back – Dana White says “I hate it”

One of the UFC’s biggest stars could possibly compete inside the octagon once again as Donald Cerrone has announced that he has reentered the promotion’s drug testing pool. The 41-year-old “Cowboy” could return to competition in 2025 after having gone into retirement in July 2022.

Cerrone teased that he would be coming back earlier this year, but it was not yet official until he entered testing with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the UFC’s anti-doping agency,

UFC frontman Dana White is not thrilled about Cerrone’s return.

“I hate it. I hate it,” White said. “Love him, hate that. …

“Cerrone shouldn’t think about fighting again. Cerrone needs to think about what’s next. He should have been thinking about it two years ago but apparently, he didn’t, and he needs to. But we’re here for him. We love Cerrone. We’ll help in any way we can. I don’t want to see him get punched in the face anymore.”

Cerrone has 48 fights with World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC, which was acquired by the UFC) and the UFC itself and is looking to reach 50 despite the inactivity and not having a win since May 2019.

He made the announcement on The Pacman Jones Show.

“I just re-entered the testing pool, so I have to be six months clean,” Cerrone said. “Probably June or July we’ll make the comeback. I’m coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights [under the] UFC [umbrella].

“I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more and that’s it. …

“I think it’ll be [at middleweight].”

