Sat. Dec 28th, 2024
donald cerrone, dana white

Donald Cerrone is back – Dana White says “I hate it”

By MyMMANews 6 minutes ago

One of the UFC’s biggest stars could possibly compete inside the octagon once again as Donald Cerrone has announced that he has reentered the promotion’s drug testing pool.  The 41-year-old “Cowboy” could return to competition in 2025 after having gone into retirement in July 2022.

Cerrone teased that he would be coming back earlier this year, but it was not yet official until he entered testing with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the UFC’s anti-doping agency,

UFC frontman Dana White is not thrilled about Cerrone’s return.

“I hate it. I hate it,” White said. “Love him, hate that. …

“Cerrone shouldn’t think about fighting again. Cerrone needs to think about what’s next. He should have been thinking about it two years ago but apparently, he didn’t, and he needs to. But we’re here for him. We love Cerrone. We’ll help in any way we can. I don’t want to see him get punched in the face anymore.”

Cerrone has 48 fights with World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC, which was acquired by the UFC) and the UFC itself and is looking to reach 50 despite the inactivity and not having a win since May 2019.

He made the announcement on The Pacman Jones Show.

“I just re-entered the testing pool, so I have to be six months clean,” Cerrone said. “Probably June or July we’ll make the comeback. I’m coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights [under the] UFC [umbrella].

“I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more and that’s it. …

“I think it’ll be [at middleweight].”

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

MMA Pro League, Team Pennsylvania

Team-Based MMA – Will Global Fight League Differ?

By Edward Carbajal 1 day ago
UFC history, biggest fight, jon jones, tom aspinall

Dana White says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall “will be the biggest fight in UFC history”

By MyMMANews 4 days ago
Mateus Mendonca

Mateus Mendonca fractures penis – surgery required

By MyMMANews 5 days ago
Kenny Mokhonoana

Kenny Mokhonoana – “Expect a Big Upset”

By Matt Bricker 6 days ago
Mariya Agapova

Mariya Agapova, former UFC fighter, now homeless

By MyMMANews 6 days ago
Robelis Despaigne, Karate combat

Robelis Despaigne scores fastest knockout in Karate Combat history – 4 seconds

By MyMMANews 1 week ago