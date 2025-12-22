Surviving the UFC Drought: Hilarious Ways to Fill Your Weekends Until Gaethje vs. Pimblett Lights Up the Octagon on January 24, 2026

Dear UFC fans, it’s official: We’re in a UFC drought

The Octagon is on holiday vacation longer than your uncle who “just needs a quick nap” after Thanksgiving dinner. With the final event of 2025 wrapped up and the promotion switching over to its shiny new Paramount+ home, we’re staring down a barren wasteland of weekends with no cage, no knockouts, and no Dana White post-fight rants.

The next fix?

UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, where Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett battle for interim lightweight gold (and probably the right to eat more burgers).

That’s over a month of Saturdays without someone getting slept! Fear not, fight junkies. Here’s a completely serious (okay, mostly satirical) guide to productive, enriching activities to tide you over until the violence returns.

1. Start Your Own Backyard Fight Club

The first rule of Backyard Fight Club? There are no rules—except wear gloves, or your neighbors will call the cops. Gather your buddies, draw a circle in the dirt with a stick, and recreate classic UFC moments. Bonus points if you narrate like Joe Rogan: “OHHH, HE’S ROCKED! Uncle Bob is hurt bad!”

Pro tip: Stick to light sparring. Hospital visits aren’t as fun as watching one.

2. Binge Old UFC Events Like It’s 2010

You’ve got UFC Fight Pass (or whatever archive you pirates use—don’t tell Dana). Relive the glory days: Watch prime Conor trash-talk his way to riches, or Anderson Silva spider-walk his opponents into oblivion. By the time you finish, you’ll be an expert on every controversial decision ever. Warning: This may cause severe depression when you realize modern cards can’t always top UFC 189.

3. Train Like a Fighter (For One Weekend)

Hit the gym! Do some Muay Thai kicks, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu rolls, or just shadowbox in your living room while screaming “AND NEW!” at your cat. You’ll feel like a warrior… until Monday morning when you can’t walk down stairs. Then switch to yoga and pretend it’s “active recovery” like the pros.

4. Argue on MMA Forums Until Your Thumbs Bleed

Head to Reddit’s r/MMA or Twitter (sorry, X) and debate burning questions: Is Paddy Pimblett overhyped? Will Gaethje’s face hold up? Who’s the real BMF? Hours will vanish as you defend your hot takes against strangers who definitely live in their mom’s basement. It’s basically verbal sparring—no black eyes, just blocked accounts.

5. Host UFC-Themed Parties

No fights? Make your own entertainment. Throw a “Prediction Party” for the upcoming card. Grill steaks (rare, like Gaethje’s chin defense), drink responsibly, and bet chores on outcomes. Loser has to clean the grill while wearing a Conor McGregor tattoo sleeve from Amazon.

6. Try Other Combat Sports (Temporarily)

Traitorous, I know, but desperation calls. Check out some boxing, PFL highlights, or even pro wrestling for scripted drama. Just promise you’ll come crawling back when real elbows start flying again.

7. Touch Grass (The Horror!)

Go outside. Read a book. Spend time with family. Volunteer. Learn a skill that’s not analyzing fight IQ. Who knows—you might discover life beyond the cage. (Nah, who are we kidding? Set a timer for January 24.)

Hang in there, warriors. Only a few more weekends of this torture until the Highlight and the Baddy remind us why we love this beautiful, brutal sport. Mark your calendars, subscribe to Paramount+, and stock up on snacks. The drought ends soon—then it’s violence season again! 🥊

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.