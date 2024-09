UFC Paris Results – Moicano vs. Saint Denis

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold Saturday’s fight card from Accor Arena in Paris, France. MyMMANews.com has your UFC Paris results below.

In the main event, Benoit Saint Denis and Renato Moicano square off in lightweight bout.

UFC Paris Results Below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen

William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito

Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle

Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan

Oumar Sy vs. Da Un Jung

Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales

Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Ailin Perez

Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano

Nora Cornolle vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan

