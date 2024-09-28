Nassourdine Imavov snaps Brendan Allen’s seven-fight win streak in UFC Paris co-main event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us today, September 28, 2024, for UFC Paris, going down live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Headlining the event is a lightweight contenders bout between no. 11 ranked Renato Moicano (19-5-1) and no. 12 ranked Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2).

Co-headlining the event was a middleweight clash between no. 4 ranked Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) and no. 8 ranked Brendan Allen (24-6).

Following defeat to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (UD) in a short notice light-heavyweight bout in January of 2023 Imavov had gone unbeaten in his latest three appearances coming in, having a no contest against Chris Curtis in a fight he was winning before defeating Roman Dolidze (MD) earlier this year in February and former title challenger Jared Cannonier (TKO) in June.

Allen on the other hand came in on a seven-fight win streak showcasing victories over the likes of Sam Alvey (rear naked choke), Jacob Malkoun (UD), Krzysztof Jotko (rear naked choke), Andre Muniz (rear naked choke), Bruno Silva (rear naked choke), Paul Craig (rear naked choke), and then Chris Curtis (SD) in April, the latest man to defeat him.

Continue reading to see how this middleweight co-main event went down:

Official Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen via unanimous decision

Allen secured an easy body lock takedown in the opening minute of the fight, holding side mount for 90 or so seconds following. He attempted to pass over into full mount, getting stuck in Imavov’s half guard before settling in his guard for the remaining couple minutes of round one.

Imavov’s takedown defense held up in round two, stuffing all three of Allen’s attempts and dominating him on the mat. Instead of going back to the body lock Allen shot in on Imavov’s legs on all three attempts and it just wasn’t working for him.

Allen continued to struggle getting the fight back down to the mat in the third and final round, never going back to the body lock which was frustrating to watch if you’re a Brendan Allen fan. Imavov started to really piece him up on the feet as the fight went on, Allen at times biting down and throwing back, and other times shooting in on takedowns he didn’t secure.

Nassourdine Imavov improves his win streak to three-straight this evening at UFC Paris.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!

Brady Ordway See Full Bio I became a fan of combat sports when I was 12 years old. I was scrolling through the channels and landed upon Versus, where WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night. That's the first fight I ever saw, and I was immediately hooked. So eventually, I began covering the sport in the fourth quarter of 2018, and have since started writing about animals as well. If you'd like to see those pieces, be sure to check out learnaboutnature.com!