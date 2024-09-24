Benoit Saint-Denis must not get in his own way at UFC Paris

The stars were seemingly aligned for the French super star, Benoit Saint-Denis. After an understandable stumble in his short notice UFC debut, Saint-Denis was riding a highly regarded five fight win streak. Better yet, he was beating the snot out of long-time legend of the sport, Dustin Poirier. To realize his title shot, the Frenchman had to finish the job and put away the task set before him at UFC 299.

Then disaster struck.

Benoit Saint-Denis coming through the ranks

The coming of Benoit Saint-Denis seemed meteoric. His initial loss to Elizeu Zaleski was filled with caveats. It was short notice. Up a weight class. Zaleski failed a drug test. When Saint-Denis finally settled into his usual fighting home, lightweight, he seemed destined for greatness.

After notching his third straight win over Ismael Bonfim, a highly thought of prospect, it was time for Saint-Denis to take a step forward.

Thiago Moises was next. It took Islam Makhachev four rounds to put that task behind him. Benoit Saint-Denis only needed two. A ranked fight was in order and the task was Matt Frevola, the UFC’s 14th lightweight contender. The stage was UFC 295, a massive card featuring Alex Pereira. In the first round, Saint-Denis landed a high kick that went straight to the highlight reel.

The brass wanted to fast track Saint-Denis who had a massive French following. They put him out in the pasture with the aged Dustin Poirier and expected to have Saint-Denis to come back the victor.

Crumbling down

Everything was going according to plan. Dustin Poirier had the 1,000 yard stare that he had against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Benoit Saint-Denis was ragdolling the guillotine-happy Louisiana native.

Then in the second round, Saint-Denis ate a hook that saw the MMA Factory fighter’s seemingly predetermined destiny go up in smoke. Carelessly hunting a takedown, damage, or anything to slow Poirier down, Benoit Saint-Denis ate a right hook that put his lights out for good.

He would not be challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Building back to the top

Fresh off of that loss to Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis must build back. Dustin Poirier is a warrior who will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. Losing to the two time title challenger and icon of the sport like Poirier is brings no shame to Saint-Denis. He must grow from that fight.

Benoit Saint-Denis must taper his output against Renato Moicano this weekend in Paris. His foe is another tough guy, like Poirier, but with different tools. Moicano has fought many of the best fighters in the UFC like Aldo, Dos Anjos, Fiziev, and has a great three fight winning streak going into fight week. Moicano must not be underestimated.

Losing on such a big stage can make or break a fighter. Francis Ngannou lost to Stipe Miocic and then laid a stinker against Derrick Lewis. Others come out looking better, much like Sean Strickland being knocked out by Pereira and winning the title after that loss.

Benoit Saint-Denis can continue his rise to the top. He’s only 28 and has some time to improve. This weekend, he will get the opportunity to show that he’s done so in front of his home crowd. He must not get in his own way.

