Ronald Paradeiser extends win streak to eight in Oktagon 61 main event

In the Oktagon 61 main event, Ronald Paradeiser (21-8) extended his winning streak to eight by quickly dispatching of Acoidan Duque (21-5, 1NC) after just 88 seconds.

The card went down this past Saturday night, September 21, from Brno, Czech Republic. A capacity crowd watched on as the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger finalists were decided and local stars impressed.

‘Rony’ displayed his quality power and accuracy once again to land a combination on his opponent which sealed his place in the European MMA Champions League final. In his post-fight interview, Paradeiser explained that he wants to represent Slovakia on the world stage and do his nation proud.

Makhmud Muradov (27-8, 1NC) had a successful homecoming to OKTAGON MMA in the co-headliner when he controlled Scott Askham (20-7) over fifteen minutes. ‘Mach’ dictated where the fight took place and utilised his heavy top game to ensure Askham could never get going. He made it clear that the middleweight title is now firmly in his sights, and he intends on proving he is the best in the division.

Losene Keita (15-1) proved why he is so highly rated when he put on a very tactical performance to overcome Mateusz Legierski (12-2) by unanimous decision. The 26-year-old kept his adversary at range for the duration of the fight and shut him down to hand the Pole his first loss in the promotion. ‘Black Panther’ will now rematch Paradeiser in the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger final at the O2 Arena, Prague, later this year to decide who is the best lightweight in Europe and Paradeiser’s belt will also be on the line!

The returning Lucie Pudilová (15-10) and young prospect, Cecilie Bolander (3-1), but on a brilliant back-and-forth contest which Pudilová edged with a close split decision. She now moves on to fight Lucia Szabová for the vacant bantamweight title at OKTAGON 65 on December 29. Also on the main card, Vladimír Lengál (7-3) staged a stunning comeback to finish Corey Fry (6-3) in round two at a catchweight of 68kg/150lbs.

Elsewhere on the card, there was success for the English as Jack Cartwright (12-2) bested Mate Sanikidze (11-4) in a bantamweight bout and George Staines (3-0) dominated Jakub Tichota (5-3) at lightweight. Furthermore, Agy Sardari (18-5) survived a knockdown to rally and defeat Attila Korkmaz (15-9) in a Tipsport Gamechanger reserve matchup.

OKTAGON 61 Results

Main Card

Main Event

Tipsport Gamechanger Semifinal

Ronald Paradeiser (21-8) defeated Acoidan Duque (21-5, 1NC) by TKO (punches) at 1:26 of round one to advance to the final

Co-Main Event

Middleweight

Makhmud Muradov (27-8, 1NC) defeated Scott Askham (20-7) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tipsport Gamechanger Semifinal

Losene Keita (15-1) defeated Mateusz Legierski (12-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to advance to the final

Bantamweight Title Contender

Lucie Pudilová (15-10) defeated Cecilie Bolander (3-1) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) and now fights for the vacant belt

Welterweight

Andrej Kalašnik (12-5) defeated Ioannis Palaiologos (20-14-1) by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Catchweight (68kg/150lbs)

Vladimír Lengál (7-3) defeated Corey Fry (6-3) by TKO (knee and punches) at 2:25 of round two

Preliminary Card

Underground Rules

Heavyweight

Tomáš Hron (101-28-3 K1) defeated Fred Sikking (57-29-1 K1) by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:00 of round one

Bantamweight

Jack Cartwright (12-2) defeated Mate Sanikidze (11-4) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight

George Staines (3-0) defeated Jakub Tichota (5-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight

Radek Roušal (3-1) defeated Nezar Bahaji (3-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout

Agy Sardari (18-5) defeated Attila Korkmaz (15-9) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight

Jan Stanovský (5-1) defeated Gleb Shadrin (5-3) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

