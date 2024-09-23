UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway preview

The headliner of UFC 308 is one that has created a lot of hype; something fans will be hoping it can live up to. The unbeaten Ilia Topuria will go against veteran Max Holloway in a fight for the UFC Featherweight Championship on a card that has been stacked with notable fighters.

Taking place on October 26 in Abu Dhabi, there will be plenty of interest in the fight, as the Georgian is arguably the UFC’s newest superstar. The American is no slouch and can still be a challenge, especially as the storylines that have led to this upcoming bout can be connected.

Why is Topuria vs Holloway a big matchup?

Aside from the fact that the contest at UFC 308 is for the UFC Featherweight Championship, there are a few storylines that can be viewed upon that make this fight even bigger than it already is.

Topuria is the current favorite in the markets available at the best UFC betting sites Canada has to offer punters, with the Georgian expected to extend his 15-0 record over the American. Holloway is 26-7, but there is doubt that he will get the job done in the Octagon. Nonetheless, he is a former champion in this weight class.

The American was champion up until he faced Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in 2019. He won by unanimous decision and has failed to regain the title. He had a rematch in 2020 at UFC 251, losing by the same outcome. A third attempt was made in 2022 at UFC 276, but the same outcome once again occurred. Since then, he has won the UFC “BMF” Title Belt after defeating Justin Gaethje in April this year.

For Topuria, he has had a solid start to his UFC career. He won the UFC Featherweight Championship belt from Volkanovski in his last fight at UFC 298 in February. He defeated his opponent with a right hook that led to a TKO in Round 2 of their contest. While Holloway could go the distance, he couldn’t do what the Georgian was able to do and stop Volk.

This could lead to some added fire to the bout, as one man has been able to do something that the other has failed to do on three occasions…

What should we expect to see between Topuria and Holloway?

As stated, Topuria is the favorite heading into the contest with Holloway, although that is far from a surprise. Nicknamed ‘El Matador’, the 15-0 fighter has been accomplished against each of his opponents thus far.

He has managed to 71% of his seven fights since joining the UFC within the allotted time, with four by way of T/KO, and one through submission. He needed two of his bouts to go the distance, which he won by decision. Of the other three fights he had prior to joining UFC, he managed to win each of those by submission.

Holloway will have to be worried about what could happen, especially as he has seen the 27-year-old do what he hasn’t been able to. At the same time, there is a difference in terms of age and other key metrics.

The American is 32, and the five-year age difference could go against him. He does have a height advantage, which is something that he could look to use as a means of trying to take control in the fight; he is 5’11” (180cm) whereas Topuria is 5’7″ (170cm). Both fighters have the same reach (69.0”).

Quality fight at UFC 308

If there is one thing that should be possible to guarantee, it’s that we should have an excellent fight on our hands at UFC 308.

Topuria vs Holloway has all the makings to be an epic bout for the UFC Featherweight Championship. Hopefully, it lives up to its billing and doesn’t fall flat and disappoint all of us who have been getting caught up in the hype

