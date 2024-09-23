Mon. Sep 23rd, 2024
Lil Pump, Colby Covington

Rapper Lil Pump put to sleep from Colby Covington choke hold

By MyMMANews 11 hours ago

Gazzy Fabio Garcia, known professionally as Lil Pump was put to sleep after former UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington applied a rear-naked choke to the rapper.

“Don’t miss my next kick stream It’s getting crazier by the day,” the artist wrote on his Instagram account. “Don’t try this at home. I got put to sleep.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pump (@lilpump)

Lil Pump rose to prominence as part of the SoundCloud rap scene in the late 2010s, gaining distinction for his minimalist music and rambunctious public persona.

“Chaos” Colby Covington has not fought since December 2013 when he challenged Leon Edwards for the UFC title at 170-pounds.

