Rapper Lil Pump put to sleep from Colby Covington choke hold

Gazzy Fabio Garcia, known professionally as Lil Pump was put to sleep after former UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington applied a rear-naked choke to the rapper.

“Don’t miss my next kick stream It’s getting crazier by the day,” the artist wrote on his Instagram account. “Don’t try this at home. I got put to sleep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pump (@lilpump)

Colby Covington choked Lil Pump out cold 😳 pic.twitter.com/tCLQ1wZbo7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 22, 2024

Lil Pump rose to prominence as part of the SoundCloud rap scene in the late 2010s, gaining distinction for his minimalist music and rambunctious public persona.

“Chaos” Colby Covington has not fought since December 2013 when he challenged Leon Edwards for the UFC title at 170-pounds.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.