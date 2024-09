Former UFC fighter Alex Oliveira made his bare knuckle debut in Russia on Friday.

The 36-year-old “Cowboy” Oliveira fought Igor Ionov on the REN TV Fight Club but did not make it past the first-round.

Watch the clip below:

Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira loses his bare knuckle debut via 1st round TKO pic.twitter.com/DGu9Yiyp6X — Matysek (@Matysek88) September 20, 2024

Alex Oliveira fought 22 times for the UFC between 2015 and 2022.

