UFC Vegas 103 Results – Kape vs. Almabayev

UFC Vegas 103 results from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The March 1 fight card is headlined by a pivotal flyweight bout between Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev (17-2) and Angola’s Manel Kape (20-7).

Cody Brundage (10-6) and Julian Marquez (9-5) will fight in the middleweight co-feature.

UFC Vegas 103 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Manel Kape defeated Asu Almabayev via TKO – Round 3, 2:16

Cody Brundage defeated Julian Marquez via TKO – Round 1, 4:45

Nasrat Haqparast defeated Esteban Ribovics via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Hyder Amil defeated William Gomis via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Sam Patterson defeated Danny Barlow via KO – Round 1, 3:10

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

AMario Pinto defeated Austen Lane via KO – Round 2, 0:39

Chepe Mariscal defeated Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Danny Silva defeated Lucas Almeida via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

JJ Aldrich defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ramazan Temirov defeated Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.