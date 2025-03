UFC Vegas 103 weigh-in results – Kape vs. Almabayev

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 103 fight card from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flyweights Manel Kape (20-7) and Asu Almabayev (21-2), will meet in the evening’s main event, and Cody Brundage (10-6) and Julian Marquez (9-5) who fight in the middleweight co-feature.

UFC Vegas 103 weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Manel Kape (126) vs. Asu Almabayev (126)

Julian Marquez (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

William Gomis (146) vs. Hyder Amil (146)

Danny Barlow (170.5) vs. Sam Patterson (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Austen Lane (249.5) vs. Mario Pinto (246.5)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Chepe Mariscal (146)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (140) vs. John Castaneda (140) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Lucas Almeida (148)* vs. Danny Silva (145.5)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (126)

Charles Johnson (125) vs. Ramazan Temirov (125.5)

Luana Carolina () vs. Montana De La Rosa () – fight cancelled – Issues on Carolina’s side

*Lucas Almedia missed weight

