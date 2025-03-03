Brandon Bohannan will make pro debut at Art of War Cage Fighting 40

Interview with Brandon Bohannan below:

Art of War Cage Fighting begins the 2025 schedule on March 28th at Valley Forge Casino as we host AOW 40. AOW has seven scheduled events this year, including the promotion’s first boxing show.

AOW officials and fighters will be at Valley Forge for five great nights and Live Casino for another two packed houses. Starting it off is an 11-fight card this Saturday evening. Calogero Toretta vs Cole Cameron will hold down the main event. A matchup that I have been salivating for is lined up for the co-main event and that is Anis Abdulloev vs Brandon Bohannan. This is the professional debut for both of these flyweights.

Anis Abdulloev

Abdulloev came to the United States from Tajikistan at 18 years old and has been working hard since he arrived. He trained boxing, sambo and wrestling as a youth. Now 21, he has been under the guidance of John Marquez at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia. Marquez has one of the deepest and culturally diverse teams in the sport. There are UFC fighters everywhere you look. plus, elite coaches. Anis will be prepared after a 4-1 campaign as an amateur with his only loss being in a battle where he broke his arm and still almost fought through it. He’s a savage.

Brandon Bohannan

Bohannan is 23 years old and has been with head coach Will Martinez for over 10 years. Brandon has put in tons of time and effort to follow his goal of becoming a full-time fighter. He recently returned from a 2 month stay in Thailand where he gained even more versatility to his already large striking arsenal. Brandon is a lightning quick southpaw who will show his opponent the orthodox stance as well. Elbows, kicks, knees, spins, are all on the menu as Bohannan has a beautiful and large array of weapons.

I stopped up to Martinez BJJ in Northeast Philadelphia to see Brandon and get his feel on the fight. Our interview in on the link above and the full card is listed as well…subject to change.

Art of war Cage Fighting 40 can be streamed on PPV at the Starfund.app if you can’t make it to the show.

